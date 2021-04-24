Bayern Munich made to wait for Bundesliga title as Erling Haaland inspires Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich squandered their first chance to seal the Bundesliga title when they lost 2-1 at Mainz 05 on Saturday and will now have to wait for RB Leipzig's game on Sunday to see whether they have clinched their 31st German league crown.

Jonathan Burkardt stunned the visitors after three minutes, turning at the edge of the box to score as Mainz enjoyed a powerful start, twice hitting the woodwork in the first 18 minutes with the Bavarian defence in complete disarray.

The in-form hosts, unbeaten now in their last seven league games, got a deserved second goal in the 37th when Quaison drilled in a header from a free-kick.

The Bavarians took control of the game after the break but created far too few chances until top striker Robert Lewandowski scored his 36th goal of the campaign, after returning from four weeks out with injury, with the final kick of the game.

Bayern, who have three games left, are on 71 points, 10 clear of Leipzig, who play Stuttgart on Sunday. The Bavarians will be champions if Leipzig lose.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland scored twice to give Borussia Dortmund a crucial 2-0 victory at third-placed Wolfsburg on Saturday, boosting his side's chances of a top-four finish with three games left in the season.

Haaland, who has now scored 38 goals in his first 41 Bundesliga matches, a run matched only by Uwe Seeler back in the 1950s, pounced on a defensive error in the 12th minute to put the visitors ahead.

Image: Erling Haaland scored twice in Borussia Dortmund's victory

Playing with 10 men from the 59th minute following the second booking of Jude Bellingham, Dortmund struck again with Haaland.

Mo Dahoud picked up the ball in his own half and sent the forward on a quick break in the 68th with the 20-year-old beating 'keeper Coen Kasteels to take his season tally to 25 league goals.

The Norway international, the first player in the club's history to score twice in 10 league games in one season, is seen as likely to leave if Dortmund fail to qualify for the Champions League.

"Three or four weeks ago we were 11 points behind Wolfsburg and now it is just two points," Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji said. "We are not giving up and we want to win every game left. Then I think it will be enough [to make the Champions League]."

The Ruhr valley club move up to 55 points in fifth place, one behind Eintracht Frankfurt, in action later at Bayer Leverkusen, and two off Wolfsburg, in third.

Elsewhere, Finland striker Joel Pohjanpalo celebrated his first start since March with a hat-trick for Union Berlin to beat Werder Bremen 3-1 and stretch the visitors' losing run to seven games.

Union also boosted their chances of Europa League football by cutting the gap on sixth-placed Leverkusen to just one point. Freiburg drew 1-1 with Hoffenheim.