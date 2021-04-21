David Alaba: Bayern Munich defender to join Real Madrid on five-year deal this summer

Bayern Munich defender David Alaba has agreed to join Real Madrid this summer on a five-year deal, according to Sky in Germany.

The Austria international is yet to sign a contract but the move is expected to be announced by both clubs in the coming weeks.

Alaba had announced in a press conference in February he would be calling time on his 13-year stay in Munich in the summer and leave as a free agent.

Bayern had offered Alaba multiple contract extensions, including a £13m-a-year deal which was rejected, but talks ceased in November.

Alaba's 13-year association with Bayern has so far seen him claim nine Bundesliga titles and two Champions League crowns, and he also helped them win the Club World Cup in February, to earn Hansi Flick's side their sixth trophy in less than nine months.

Image: Defending champions Bayern Munich were knocked out by PSG in the quarter-finals of the Champions League

Jerome Boateng will also follow Alaba in leaving the Allianz Arena, sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic confirmed earlier this month, as his contract will not be renewed.

On Saturday, head coach Flick revealed he informed the Bayern board of his wish to terminate his deal, originally due to expire in 2023, at the end of the season.

The German and world champions have already announced a replacement for Alaba - RB Leipzig's highly-rated centre-back Dayot Upamecano, who will join the club in the summer in a £38m deal.

Bayern are ten points clear at the top of the Bundesliga and could secure their ninth successive league title with a win at Mainz on Saturday.