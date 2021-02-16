David Alaba: Bayern Munich defender confirms he will leave the Bundesliga club this summer

David Alaba has confirmed he will leave Bayern Munich this summer, although his next club remains unclear.

The Austrian international is out of contract at the end of the season and took to social media to confirm the departure, saying: "I have made the decision to leave #FCBayern at the end of this season and try something new.

"It obviously wasn't an easy decision - I've been here for 13 years and the club means a lot to me."

Bayern had offered the Alaba multiple contract extensions, including a £13m-a-year deal which was rejected, but talks ceased in November.

Alaba is free to discuss a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside Germany and although Real Madrid offered him a lucrative contract to join the club last month, the Bayern defender is yet to make a decision on his future.

The 28-year-old, who can also operate in midfield, has also reportedly attracted interest from Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City.

Alaba is not expected to make a decision anytime soon, with the final call on his future likely to come either in April or May.

His agent, Pini Zahavi, is close friends with Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta and may wait until after elections to discuss a possible move to the Nou Camp.

Alaba's 13-year stay at Bayern saw him claim nine Bundesliga titles and two Champions League crowns, and he also helped them win the Club World Cup last week to earn Hansi Flick's side their sixth trophy in less than nine months.

Meanwhile, Bayern beat several Premier League clubs to the signing of RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano, who will join the club on July 1.

Sky Germany are also reporting that the Bundesliga champions are poised to sign Reading full-back Omar Richards in the summer.