Dayot Upamecano transfer news: Bayern Munich announce signing of RB Leipzig defender

Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool were all linked with Dayot Upamecano, but German champions Bayern Munich have pounced to secure the RB Leipzig defender; the 22-year-old has signed a five-year deal and will move to Munich on July 1

Sunday 14 February 2021 11:44, UK

Dayot Upamecano has helped RB Leipzig challenge at the top end of the Bundesliga this season
Image: Dayot Upamecano has helped RB Leipzig challenge at the top end of the Bundesliga this season

Bayern Munich have beaten several Premier League clubs to the signing of defender Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig, with the move to go through on July 1.

Both Liverpool and Chelsea had been linked with Upamecano - one of the most sought-after defenders in the game - but Bayern have once again moved fast to get their man.

Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge previously told Sky Germany that both Premier League clubs were trying to sign the 22-year-old centre-back.

Financial details of the transfer were not provided but German media reported Bayern had triggered his release clause which is worth around 42.5m euros.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said: "We're happy that we've been able to sign Dayot Upamecano for FC Bayern München. We're convinced that Dayot will be a very important member of our team in the coming years."

Trending

Upamecano will spend the rest of the season with Leipzig who are second in the Bundesliga, four points behind Bayern who have a game in hand.

Sky Germany is reporting that Upamecano will replace David Alaba at Bayern, with the versatile defender out of contract at the club in the summer.

Also See:

Sky Sports News also reported in January that Real Madrid have made Alaba a lucrative offer and he is also of interest to Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Manchester City.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Ocean Rescue