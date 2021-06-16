Marko Arnautovic banned for one match for insulting player in Austria's win over North Macedonia

Marko Arnautovic has been given a one-match ban for insulting another player during Austria's 3-1 victory over North Macedonia at Euro 2020.

The forward will now miss Austria's Group C match against the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Thursday.

Arnautovic, who came on as a second-half substitute and struck late in Sunday's victory in Bucharest, appeared furious as he celebrated his goal before captain David Alaba stepped in to restrain him.

He later apologised for his angry reaction towards North Macedonia supporters, but denied using racist language against them.

Some media reports said that the 32-year-old's anger was also directed at North Macedonian players Egzon Bejtulai and Ezgjan Alioski, both of whom have Albanian roots.

"There were some heated words yesterday in the emotions of the game for which I would like to apologise - especially to my friends from North Macedonia and Albania," Arnautovic, who has Serbian background, said on Instagram.

"I would like to say one thing very clearly: I am not a racist. I have friends in almost every country and I stand for diversity. Everyone who knows me is aware of that."

UEFA appointed an ethics and disciplinary investigator on Tuesday and confirmed on Wednesday the issuing of a one-match ban.

The tournament organisers said in a statement that its appeals body had decided to "suspend Austrian Football Association player, Marko Arnautovic, for the next (1) UEFA representative team competition match for which he would be otherwise eligible, for insulting another player".