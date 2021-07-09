Hungary ordered by UEFA to play three games behind closed doors due to racism and homophobia by fans at Euro 2020

Hungry have been ordered to play their next three matches behind closed doors, with one match suspended for two years, for racist abuse from supporters and homophobic banners in the stands during their Euro 2020 group stage matches

Hungary have been punished following 'discriminatory behaviour' by supporters at Euro 2020

Hungry have been ordered to play their next three UEFA competition matches behind closed doors following racist abuse from supporters and homophobic banners in the stands during their Euro 2020 group stage matches.

One match has been suspended for two years, with UEFA also fining the Hungarian Football Federation €100,000 (£85,500) and ordering them to display a banner with the governing body's "#EqualGame" logo on it.

A homophobic banner was seen in the stands during Hungary's defeat to Portugal in their opening game at Euro 2020 while monkey chants were also heard during Hungary's draw with France.

Both of those games were played at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

Incidents of homophobic chanting were also alleged to have occurred during Hungary's final group game against Germany in Munich.

