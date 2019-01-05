Eddie Howe says Bournemouth have been easy to score against

Eddie Howe wants Bournemouth to tighten up at the back

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has vowed his side will get back to work on sharpening up defensively after their 3-1 home defeat to Brighton in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

The south coast club have now leaked 15 goals in four games after Anthony Knockaert, Yves Bissoume and Florin Andone all found the net for Brighton at Dean Court, guiding the Seagulls into the FA Cup's fourth round for the ninth time in 10 seasons.

Marc Pugh tucked away a neat strike for Bournemouth, but that proved scant consolation as the Cherries slumped out of this year's cup.

"These games always swing on small moments, and the chance that came our way that we missed just before the goal was key," said Howe.

"We haven't maximised our chances, and we've been easy to score against recently, and that must change.

"We'll go away on the training ground and try to put that right now."

Meanwhile, Brighton boss Chris Hughton hailed forward Dominic Solanke as a fine signing for Bournemouth, while also insisting the Seagulls were never interested in signing the ex-Liverpool man.

Yves Bissouma (centre) fired in Brighton's second

"He was a player that was linked with us, but that was all," said Hughton

"I can't say I don't know the player, because this is our game, he's an exceptional young good talent.

"Any player of that age and quality we're aware of. But it was just speculation, nothing more.

"Having said that, Bournemouth have got a real exceptional talent, and I'm sure he'll be great for them.

"I'm really delighted to go through; we've got a tough period coming up but I would rather be in the next round than not.

"We didn't start the game too well, we had some problems early on and we probably were 2-0 up against the run of play.

"But we managed the game well in the second half and it's a great result for us."