Bournemouth 1-3 Brighton: Seagulls hold off fightback to reach fourth round

Yves Bissouma (centre) fired in Brighton's second

Yves Bissouma scored his first goal for Brighton in stunning fashion to help his side to a comfortable FA Cup third round win at Bournemouth.

After the hosts spurned a number of good chances, Anthony Knockaert (31) put Brighton ahead in the tie, converting Jurgen Locadia's cut-back, and Bissouma (34) then quickly doubled the visitors' advantage with a thunderous strike in off the post.

Bournemouth, who had been badly below par after that initial setback, looked to have found a way back when Marc Pugh (55) found the corner with a fine strike from the edge of the box.

Anthony Knockaert got Brighton off to a good start

However, any hopes of a comeback were ended when Florin Andone converted a close-range header to restore Brighton's two-goal lead.

Brighton debutant 'keeper Jason Steele made a couple of smart saves in the closing stages, doing well to prevent David Brooks from finding the net with a volley, but the Seagulls were ultimately deserved winners over a below-par Bournemouth.

Shane Duffy and Florin Andone celebrate Brighton's third

The victory was Brighton's first FA Cup win away from home against a top-flight side since 1986 and they will now look forward to Monday night's fourth-round draw.