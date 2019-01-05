Other matches

Sat 5th January

The FA Cup - 3rd Rnd

  • Bournemouth vs Brighton and Hove Albion
  • 12:30pm Saturday 5th January
  • Vitality Stadium   (Att: 10522)
FT

B'mouth 1

M Pugh (55)

Brighton 3

A Knockaert (31),Y Bissouma (34),F Andone (64)

Bournemouth 1-3 Brighton: Seagulls hold off fightback to reach fourth round

Last Updated: 05/01/19 3:14pm

Yves Bissouma (centre) fired in Brighton's second
Yves Bissouma scored his first goal for Brighton in stunning fashion to help his side to a comfortable FA Cup third round win at Bournemouth.

After the hosts spurned a number of good chances, Anthony Knockaert (31) put Brighton ahead in the tie, converting Jurgen Locadia's cut-back, and Bissouma (34) then quickly doubled the visitors' advantage with a thunderous strike in off the post.

Bournemouth, who had been badly below par after that initial setback, looked to have found a way back when Marc Pugh (55) found the corner with a fine strike from the edge of the box.

Anthony Knockaert got Brighton off to a good start
However, any hopes of a comeback were ended when Florin Andone converted a close-range header to restore Brighton's two-goal lead.

Brighton debutant 'keeper Jason Steele made a couple of smart saves in the closing stages, doing well to prevent David Brooks from finding the net with a volley, but the Seagulls were ultimately deserved winners over a below-par Bournemouth.

Shane Duffy and Florin Andone celebrate Brighton's third
The victory was Brighton's first FA Cup win away from home against a top-flight side since 1986 and they will now look forward to Monday night's fourth-round draw.

