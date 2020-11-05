Women's FA Cup suspended during month-long lockdown in England as men's FA Cup goes ahead

The Women's FA Cup has been suspended during the four-week national lockdown in England, despite the men's competition being given approval to continue as planned.

The FA confirmed on Tuesday that the 10 non-elite teams competing in the first round of the men's FA Cup will be able to compete from November 6-9.

The women's first round - not classed as elite according to government guidelines - was originally scheduled for November 15, but the earliest return date possible for the competition will be December 2, when lockdown restrictions are due to be eased.

Clubs below the Women's Super League and Women's Championship will be unable to train or play matches for the duration of the lockdown, with all 24 women's sides in the FA Cup first round from the fourth tier or below.

All adult and children's grassroots football has been put on halt in England during the lockdown, which came into effect on Thursday. Elite sport will continue behind closed doors.

Manchester City beat Everton 3-1 in extra-time to win the 50th Women's FA Cup final behind closed doors at Wembley on Sunday.

The competition was originally scheduled to finish in May but was delayed for over six months at the quarter-final stage because of the pandemic.

Sky Sports News has contacted the FA for comment.

Women's FA Cup first-round draw

FC United of Manchester Women vs Fleetwood Town Wrens LFC or Liverpool Feds LFC

Chester-Le-Street Town Ladies FC vs Brighouse Town Women FC

Newcastle United Women FC vs Barnsley Women's FC

Wolverhampton Wanderers WFC vs Stourbridge FC Ladies

Lincoln City Women FC vs Solihull Moors Women FC

Wem Town Ladies FC vs Boldmere St Michaels Women FC

Harlow Town Ladies FC vs Ipswich Town LFC

Kent Football Utd LFC or AFC Wimbledon Ladies vs Luton Town Ladies FC/ Enfield Town LFC

Billericay Town LFC vs Maidenhead United LFC

Eastbourne Town LFC or Leyton Orient WFC vs Actonians LFC

AFC Bournemouth Women vs Southampton FC Women

Exeter City Women FC vs Cheltenham Town LFC