Women's FA Cup suspended during month-long lockdown in England as men's FA Cup goes ahead

Men's FA Cup is going ahead as planned from November 6-9, with 10 non-elite teams competing in the first round; The Vitality Women's FA Cup first round was originally scheduled for November 15, but the earliest return date possible for the competition will be December 2

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Thursday 5 November 2020 10:03, UK

Man City captain Steph Houghton lifts the Women&#39;s FA Cup trophy
Image: Manchester City won their third Women's FA Cup title on Sunday

The Women's FA Cup has been suspended during the four-week national lockdown in England, despite the men's competition being given approval to continue as planned.

The FA confirmed on Tuesday that the 10 non-elite teams competing in the first round of the men's FA Cup will be able to compete from November 6-9.

The women's first round - not classed as elite according to government guidelines - was originally scheduled for November 15, but the earliest return date possible for the competition will be December 2, when lockdown restrictions are due to be eased.

Clubs below the Women's Super League and Women's Championship will be unable to train or play matches for the duration of the lockdown, with all 24 women's sides in the FA Cup first round from the fourth tier or below.

All adult and children's grassroots football has been put on halt in England during the lockdown, which came into effect on Thursday. Elite sport will continue behind closed doors.

Trending

Manchester City beat Everton 3-1 in extra-time to win the 50th Women's FA Cup final behind closed doors at Wembley on Sunday.

The competition was originally scheduled to finish in May but was delayed for over six months at the quarter-final stage because of the pandemic.

Also See:

Sky Sports News has contacted the FA for comment.

Women's FA Cup first-round draw

FC United of Manchester Women vs Fleetwood Town Wrens LFC or Liverpool Feds LFC
Chester-Le-Street Town Ladies FC vs Brighouse Town Women FC
Newcastle United Women FC vs Barnsley Women's FC
Wolverhampton Wanderers WFC vs Stourbridge FC Ladies
Lincoln City Women FC vs Solihull Moors Women FC
Wem Town Ladies FC vs Boldmere St Michaels Women FC
Harlow Town Ladies FC vs Ipswich Town LFC
Kent Football Utd LFC or AFC Wimbledon Ladies vs Luton Town Ladies FC/ Enfield Town LFC
Billericay Town LFC vs Maidenhead United LFC
Eastbourne Town LFC or Leyton Orient WFC vs Actonians LFC
AFC Bournemouth Women vs Southampton FC Women
Exeter City Women FC vs Cheltenham Town LFC

Win £250,000 for free on Tuesday!

Win £250,000 for free on Tuesday!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Tuesday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Toe 2 Toe Podcast