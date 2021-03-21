FA Cup semi-finals: Chelsea to face Manchester City; Southampton drawn against Leicester

Chelsea will face Manchester City while Leicester will play Southampton in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Man City reached the last four with a 2-0 quarter-final win over Everton, a result which also meant the club had reached the last four of the competition three years running for the first time since 1932.

Pep Guardiola's side are still in the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple, setting the pace at the top of the Premier League as well as being in the Champions League quarter-finals and next month's Carabao Cup final.

Meanwhile, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel extended his club record-breaking unbeaten start to 14 matches with a comfortable 2-0 win over Sheffield United as the Blues booked their place to face the Premier League pacesetters.

Leicester will face Southampton in the other semi-final after beating Manchester United 3-1 at the King Power Stadium to book a first FA Cup semi-final in 39 years.

Meanwhile Southampton, winners of the competition in 1976, eased their way into the last four with a routine 3-0 win over south coast neighbours Bournemouth.

Both ties will be played on the weekend of April 17-18 at Wembley, with the final at the same venue on May 15.

The final could be played in front of 20,000 fans as one of the proposed pilot events to test the return of crowds to UK venues following the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Full Draw:

Leicester vs Southampton

Chelsea vs Manchester City