FA Cup third round overall preview: Leicester begin defence at home to Watford, Everton face tricky Hull trip

Team news, match stats and how to follow ahead of a bumper weekend of FA Cup third round action as Premier League clubs enter the competition.

Selected Saturday third-round ties

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leeds United's win against Burnley

Team news: Burnley boss Sean Dyche will be absent for Saturday's FA Cup third-round clash with Huddersfield at Turf Moor as he isolates after testing positive for coronavirus.

In addition, Clarets assistant manager Ian Woan, overseeing things while Dyche is away, on Thursday said he believed there were four new positive cases within the playing staff.

A pair who had already been missing after positive tests are goalkeeper Nick Pope and midfielder Josh Brownhill - while Pope had not returned to training on Thursday, Brownhill was described by Woan as a "possibility" for Saturday's tie.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson is a doubt due to an injury sustained in Sunday's 3-1 Premier League loss at Leeds, and Maxwel Cornet (Africa Cup of Nations duty with Ivory Coast), Ashley Barnes (injury) and Connor Roberts (non-coronavirus-related infection) are all definitely unavailable.

Huddersfield have Aaron Rowe ruled out due to a positive Covid-19 test.

But boss Carlos Corberan is set to be back in the dugout after missing the 0-0 Championship draw at Blackburn on January 2 for the same reason.

There could be returns to action for skipper Jonathan Hogg and Naby Sarr, who have been recovering from knee and back issues respectively.

It remains to be seen if there is any involvement for Danny Ward after he went off only 15 minutes into the 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest on December 30 after complaining of breathing problems and feeling unwell, then missed the Blackburn game.

Key stat: This will be the first FA Cup meeting between Burnley and Huddersfield Town since January 1972, a 1-0 victory for the Terriers.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Bristol City and Millwall

Team news: Millwall will have to check on the fitness of Jed Wallace ahead of Saturday's FA Cup showdown with local rivals Crystal Palace.

The five-goal hitman, who is out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked with a move during the January transfer window, has not featured since December 11 due to a thigh injury but returned to training this week and could be involved for the third-round tie.

Lions boss Gary Rowett confirmed on Thursday back-up goalkeeper George Long will start while Maikel Kieftenbeld, Ben Thompson, George Saville and Connor Mahoney may be part of the squad following recent absences.

Daniel Ballard (knee), Ryan Leonard (ankle), Danny McNamara and Mason Bennett (both illness) look set to miss out while Murray Wallace could also be sidelined, with his partner due to give birth on Saturday.

Crystal Palace will be boosted for the trip across south London by the return of Conor Gallagher, who had sat out the last two matches due to an unspecified issue.

The Chelsea loanee returned to training this week and could start at the Den, with manager Patrick Vieira insisting on Friday he will put out his "best team" against the Sky Bet Championship side.

Palace will be without a number of key personnel though, with Cheikhou Kouyate, Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Vice-captain James McArthur is also still unavailable due to a hamstring injury sustained in November.

Key stat: Millwall and Crystal Palace last met in the FA Cup in the 1984-85 campaign, with the Lions winning a third-round replay 2-1 at Selhurst Park.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's win against Watford

Team news: Jamie Vardy and Jonny Evans have been ruled out until March and April respectively to add to Leicester's injury woes ahead of the FA Cup game with Watford.

The pair have hamstring injuries and Evans has undergone surgery to fix his problem.

The hosts will also be without the injured Patson Daka, Ryan Bertrand, Ricardo Pereira, James Justin, Wesley Fofana and Caglar Soyuncu.

Boubakary Soumare, Filip Benkovic and Luke Thomas are out while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is struggling with a calf problem and Timothy Castagne is a doubt. Kelechi Iheanacho, Daniel Amartey and Nampalys Mendy are at the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria, Ghana and Senegal respectively.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player As Leicester City begin their defence of the FA Cup with a clash against Watford, Brendan Rodgers looks back on last season's success and looks to the future

Watford have a doubt over Nigerian forward Emmanuel Dennis, who was taken off at half-time against Tottenham as a precaution after taking a kick to his ankle and is unlikely to be risked at the King Power Stadium.

Midfielder Imran Louza, forward Ismaila Sarr and defenders Adam Masina and William Troost-Ekong are all away with their national teams at the Africa Cup of Nations.

New signings Hassane Kamara and Brazilian defender Samir are being assessed on Friday before a decision is made on whether they will be in line to make a debut.

Goalkeeper Ben Foster (groin) is closing in on a return, while Christian Kabasele (calf) and Kiko Femenia (hamstring) are also stepping up their recovery. Midfielder Kwadwo Baah (ankle), Peter Etebo (quad) and Nicolas Nkoulou (hamstring) are long-term absentees.

Key stat: Leicester last faced Watford in the FA Cup in February 1982 in a fifth-round clash, winning 2-0 at Filbert Street.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Cambridge and Portsmouth

Team news: Newcastle will head into Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie against League One Cambridge with Covid-19 still having an impact on their squad.

The Magpies' Premier League fixtures against Everton and Southampton were postponed because of an outbreak within the camp and while he did not identify the players involved - defender Ciaran Clark and midfielders Joe Willock and Matt Ritchie were missing from the squad for the 1-1 draw with Manchester United on December 27 - head coach Eddie Howe has admitted there will be absences once again this weekend.

New signing Kieran Trippier could be included for the first time, but striker Callum Wilson is due to undergo a further scan to determine the extent of his calf injury, while midfielder Isaac Hayden is expected to be sidelined for 10 weeks after undergoing knee surgery.

Full-back Jamal Lewis (hamstring) and central defender Federico Fernandez (thigh) are working their way back to full fitness and Paul Dummett (calf) is also closing in on a return.

Cambridge will be without winger Sam Smith through suspension.

The 23-year-old was sent off for a second bookable offence during Monday's 0-0 league draw with Portsmouth and will serve a one-match ban as a result, with Jack Lankester and Harvey Knibbs among those who could replace him.

Head coach Mark Bonner has indicated he will otherwise have a similar squad available as he had for the Pompey game, which was the club's first since December 18 because of coronavirus.

Few members of Bonner's squad have played at St James' Park previously with the notable exception of 39-year-old former Norwich midfielder Wes Hoolahan.

Key stat: This is the first ever FA Cup meeting between Newcastle and Cambridge, and first in any competition since April 1993 - a 3-0 win for the Magpies in the second tier.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brentford's win against Aston Villa

Team news: James Wilson, Jamie Proctor and Devante Rodney all miss out for Port Vale through injury, while defender Daniel Jones is suspended.

New January signing Ryan Edmundson, who joined the club on loan from Leeds, could make his debut in attack alongside Dennis Politic.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Despite not having had a game since December 11, Port Vale continue to keep busy off the pitch. Soccer Saturday travelled to Stoke-on-Trent to find out more ahead of Vale's FA Cup home tie against Brentford on Saturday

Brentford could have up to eight first-team players missing due to injury, while Frank Onyeka is away with Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank revealed Charlie Goode and Mathias Jorgensen remain on the sidelines, while the clash with Port Vale also comes too soon for Rico Henry, Mathias Jensen, Sergi Canos, Josh Dasilva, Tariqe Fosu-Henry and David Raya.

However, Bryan Mbeumo, who has missed the last two matches with an injury, could be involved at Vale Park, while Kristoffer Ajer will start in defence.

Key stat: Having progressed against Southampton in 1993-94 and then Everton in 1995-96, Port Vale have been eliminated from their last seven FA Cup ties against Premier League opposition.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between West Brom and Cardiff

Team news: West Brom manager Valerien Ismael will be forced to make at least five changes to his squad for the FA Cup third-round tie at home to Premier League side Brighton.

Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and midfielder Alex Mowatt are suspended after they were sent off against Cardiff last Sunday. Semi Ajayi has gone on international duty with Nigeria, and loan duo Matthew Clarke and Jayson Molumby are unable to play against their parent club.

Ismael said "one or two" of the younger, fringe members of his squad could expect to be included.

Daryl Dike, signed at the start of the month from Orlando City, is being prepared to make his Albion debut against QPR on January 15 and is not expected to feature against the Seagulls, but Matt Phillips could feature after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Brighton defender Adam Webster is likely to miss the visit to The Hawthorns.

The centre-back, who played the full 90 minutes in last Sunday's 3-2 Premier League win at Everton, is suffering from fatigue.

Seagulls captain Lewis Dunk remains sidelined by a knee injury and Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma is unavailable due to his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Danny Welbeck could make his first start since returning from a three-month injury absence but fellow forwards Jurgen Locadia and Aaron Connolly were this week allowed to leave the club.

Key stat: West Brom remained unbeaten in their two Premier League games against Brighton last season, drawing 1-1 away and winning 1-0 at the Hawthorns.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's draw against Liverpool

Team news: Andreas Christensen could return after back trouble to ease Chelsea's defensive issues in Saturday's FA Cup third-round clash with non-league Chesterfield.

Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante will continue Covid isolation, while Trevoh Chalobah (thigh), Ben Chilwell (knee) and Reece James (hamstring) remain out of action.

Cesar Azpilicueta avoided any injury in the midweek win over Tottenham, while Kai Havertz will be available despite a painful broken finger.

Youngsters Harvey Vale and Lewis Hall should be involved again, though boss Thomas Tuchel will still aim to field a strong starting line-up.

Chesterfield boss James Rowe has a number of selection issues to deal with ahead of the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Tyrone Williams is cup-tied after being involved in an earlier round of the competition for Solihull, which is likely to open up a place in the team for Fraser Kerr.

Irish defender Gavin Gunning could miss out after being taken off as a precaution with fatigue in the New Year's Day win over King's Lynn, having returned to the team following a broken nose. Jamie Grimes is poised to deputise if Gunning misses out.

Jack Clarke has learned that the ruptured hamstring he suffered in the league match against Halifax on December 28 will keep him out for nine months, while Laurence Maguire is also out.

Key stat: Chelsea haven't faced Chesterfield in the FA Cup since the 1949-50 season, winning 3-0 in a fifth-round replay after a 1-1 draw.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton's win against Everton

Team news: Hull manager Grant McCann welcomes back three players for the FA Cup third-round tie with Everton but will have to do without several more because of injury at the MKM Stadium on Saturday.

Tom Huddlestone, Matt Ingram and Will Jarvis are back in the squad as the Tigers look to knock out their Premier League opponents.

McCann revealed forward Josh Magennis would miss the Everton game because of a hamstring injury but could return against Stoke in the Championship eight days later.

But the Tigers are without Mallik Wilks (foot) who faces two months on the sidelines and Callum Elder (groin) who is out for three weeks.

Everton could have new signings Vitalii Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson on duty at Hull after both joined the Goodison Park club this week. Ukraine left-back Mykolenko joined from Dynamo Kiev and right-back Patterson signed from Scottish champions Rangers.

Manager Rafael Benitez is looking to forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin to fire the Toffees to success but he will have to wait for him to resume his partnership with Richarlison.

The Brazilian remains on the injury list along with Yerry Mina, Andros Townsend and Tom Davies.

Key stat: Hull City last faced Everton in the FA Cup back in 1963-64, in the third round. The Toffees won 2-1 in a replay.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea and Nottingham Forest

Team news: Swansea boss Russell Martin hopes to have a number of players back from Covid-related absences for Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie with Southampton.

The Swans have not played since December 11 after seeing Sky Bet Championship games against QPR, Millwall, Luton and Fulham postponed.

Martin will still have some absentees due to health and safety protocols around returning to training and playing.

City this week lost the services of loanee Ethan Laird after he was recalled by parent club Manchester United and then joined Bournemouth on a temporary basis.

Southampton have seven players unavailable for the trip to Wales.

Forward Che Adams and defender Kyle Walker-Peters have been ruled out by positive coronavirus cases, along with youngster Thierry Small.

Defender Mohammed Salisu is banned and Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is also missing Tino Livramento (knee) and Will Smallbone (calf).

Mali winger Moussa Djenepo is on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Key stat: Southampton have won seven of their last 10 meetings with Swansea (D1 L2), most recently a 1-0 away win in May 2018 in the Premier League.

Saturday's other FA Cup ties

Selected Sunday third-round ties

Team news: Charlton will not be able to play on-loan defender Akin Famewo in Sunday's FA Cup third-round tie against Premier League Norwich.

The 23-year-old centre-back is not available to face his parent club under the terms of his season-long loan deal.

Top-scorer Jayden Stockley has been sent to visit a specialist over a hip problem which has kept him out since before Christmas.

Jonathan Leko scored a last-minute header to secure a 1-0 EFL Trophy win over Milton Keynes and send the Addicks into the quarter-finals, so could retain his place in attack.

Norwich, bottom of the Premier League, have not played since December 28 following a Covid-19 outbreak which saw the trip to Leicester on New Year's Day postponed.

Several players are expected to be back in contention, with captain Grant Hanley (shoulder), forward Milot Rashica (groin) and goalkeeper Tim Krul (coronavirus) among those set to return to training with the squad.

Midfielder Todd Cantwell, subject of transfer speculation during the January window, could be handed a start, but Lukas Rupp (hamstring), Mathias Normann (pelvis) and defender Andrew Omobamidele (back) remain sidelined.

Defender Bali Mumba has joined Peterborough on loan until the end of the season while 19-year-old forward Tyrese Omotoye will spend the rest of the campaign at Carlisle.

Key stat: Charlton Athletic and Norwich City have only met in the FA Cup once before, a third-round tie in 2008-09 that the Addicks won 1-0 in a replay after a 1-1 draw at the Valley.

Team news: A Covid-19 outbreak which caused the shut-down of first-team training for 48 hours will impact the side Liverpool put out at home to Shrewsbury in the third round of the FA Cup.

It was likely a number of fringe players would have featured regardless but with only the academy sides able to train over the last couple of days, the reliance on youngsters is likely to be greater.

That means the likes of Conor Bradley, Tyler Morton, Owen Beck, Kaide Gordon, Max Woltman and Harvey Blair will come into consideration, providing they are not affected by Covid.

First-teamers Thiago Alcantara (hip) and Divock Origi (knee) have been out for a couple of weeks and are unlikely to be risked but Takumi Minamino could come back after injury.

Shrewsbury's Daniel Udoh will be given until the last moment to prove his fitness.

The nine-goal striker limped out of last Sunday's 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday with a hamstring injury.

Fellow forward Tom Bloxham returns from a three-match suspension.

On-loan players Sam Cosgrove and Khanya Leshabela are available while newest temporary addition Saikou Janneh, from Bristol City, could make his debut.

Key stat: Liverpool have faced Shrewsbury in the FA Cup in two previous campaigns, eliminating the Shrews in the fourth round in both 1995-96 and 2019-20, the latter after a replay.

Team news: Tottenham will be without Son Heung-min for the visit of League One Morecambe.

The South Korean picked up a muscle injury against Chelsea in midweek and is out for the remainder of Spurs' January fixtures.

Harry Kane will be rested as Antonio Conte looks set to give his fringe players a run.

A couple of unnamed players could still miss out with Covid-19 while Cristian Romero, Ryan Sessegnon and Steven Bergwijn are also set to be absent.

Morecambe could hand debuts to Jacob Bedeau and Trevor Carson.

Central defender Bedeau has arrived on loan from Burnley for the rest of the season while experienced goalkeeper Carson has signed from Dundee United for the same period.

Jake McPake will not be involved, though, as he has returned to parent club Rangers after playing seven times in the first half of the season.

Boss Stephen Robinson is returning to the club where he came through the ranks and represented the first team twice in the 1990s.

Key stat: This is the first ever competitive meeting between Tottenham and Morecambe - Spurs have progressed past each of their last 20 FA Cup ties against sides from the third tier or lower since losing 2-1 at Port Vale in January 1988.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Ham's win against Crystal Palace

Team news: West Ham are still without injured defenders Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna for the visit of Leeds.

Full-back Aaron Creswell could miss out again due to a back problem.

Boss David Moyes also confirmed there are "one or two" Covid cases in the Hammers camp.

Alphonse Areola could replace Lukasz Fabianski in goal as he has in the previous cup competitions.

Leeds have suffered a fresh injury setback ahead of the trip south with Joe Gelhardt joining the already-long list of those in the treatment room.

Marcelo Bielsa is hoping that Patrick Bamford, back from a hamstring problem, is ready to start after Tyler Roberts hobbled off in last weekend's win over Burnley before Gelhardt hurt his ankle in training on Thursday.

Bielsa estimated that both players face three weeks out.

They join Leeds' lengthy injury list, with Liam Cooper, Kalvin Phillips, Rodrigo, Pascal Struijk, Charlie Cresswell and Jamie Shackleton already ruled out.

Key stat: Leeds have lost their last three meetings with West Ham in all competitions, more than they had in their previous 28 against them beforehand (W18 D8 L2).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's defeat to Wolves

Team news: Wolves boss Bruno Lage is expected to make some changes for their FA Cup tie against Sheffield United.

John Ruddy is likely to deputise for Jose Sa in goal while the likes of Ki-Jana Hoever and Fabio Silva could also be handed rare starting places. Rayan Ait-Nouri is fit again after a groin problem and the French defender could get his first outing for a month on Sunday.

Lage, a former assistant manager at Sheffield Wednesday, may not make too many changes, however, with his team having played only once since December 19.

Hwang Hee-chan (hamstring), Willy Boly (calf), Jonny Castro Otto (knee), Yerson Mosquera (hamstring) and Pedro Neto (knee) remain out.

Sheffield United will be without 11 players due to injury and coronavirus issues.

The Blades have not had a game since December 20 and boss Paul Heckingbottom did not name the players affected, although Robin Olsen is known to be an absentee.

Morgan Gibbs-White, on loan from Wolves, would have been eligible to play against his parent club but the midfielder is nursing a knee injury.

Rhian Brewster resumed training this week after an absence with a hamstring issue and the striker should be involved in the third-round tie.

Key stat: Wolves are looking to win three consecutive games against Sheffield United in all competitions for the first time since February 1966, the third game of which was in the FA Cup.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win against Arsenal

Team news: Nottingham Forest have been boosted for Sunday's visit of Arsenal by the midweek arrivals of Steve Cook and Keinan Davis.

The duo moved to the City Ground from Bournemouth and Aston Villa respectively and could make their debuts in the FA Cup third-round tie.

Boss Steve Cooper will welcome their additions after Monday's scheduled match with Barnsley was postponed due to a lack of available players following a Covid-19 outbreak.

Max Lowe (groin), Joe Lolley (knee), Loic Mbe Soh (thigh), Alex Mighten (knee), Rodrigo Ely (muscle) and Mohamed Drager (ankle) remain absent while Ryan Yates and Tobias Figueiredo were notable players to miss the defeat at home to Huddersfield on December 20.

Arsenal also have coronavirus issues with manager Mikel Arteta admitting they are "very short" ahead of the trip.

The Gunners will definitely be without Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny, Nicolas Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who are all away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Others sidelined include Sead Kolasinac (ankle) and Gabriel Magalhaes after he was sent off during last weekend's defeat at Manchester City.

Calum Chambers and Eddie Nketiah were not involved in the dramatic 2-1 loss after they tested positive for Covid-19 but both have returned to training and may feature against Forest.

Key stat: This is the fifth FA Cup meeting between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal, with both sides progressing twice each - Forest in 1987-88 and 2017-18, and Arsenal in 1978-79 and 1992-93.

Sunday's other FA Cup ties