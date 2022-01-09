FA Cup fourth-round draw: Kidderminster to host West Ham, Liverpool face Cardiff, Plymouth travel to Chelsea

Non-League Kidderminster have been handed an FA Cup fourth-round tie at home to West Ham, while Liverpool will host Cardiff and League One side Plymouth will travel to Chelsea.

Kidderminster - who are five divisions below West Ham and the lowest-ranked team left in the FA Cup - knocked out Championship side Reading in the third round and have been rewarded with a home tie against Premier League opposition.

Fellow non-Leaguers Boreham Wood face a trip to Championship leaders Bournemouth after beating AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Cambridge - who secured a famous victory at St James' Park to eliminate Newcastle in the third round - have been rewarded with a home game against Luton.

The winner of Monday night's third-round match between Manchester United and Aston Villa will host Middlesbrough in the next round, while either Nottingham Forest or Arsenal will play holders Leicester.

Manchester City will take on Fulham at the Etihad Stadium, while Hartlepool - who overcame Blackpool in the previous round - have been handed a tie against Crystal Palace.

Several all-Premier League ties were drawn out of the hat; Everton will host Brentford, Tottenham play Brighton and Norwich will travel to Wolves.

Southampton's reward for their extra-time victory over Swansea on Saturday is a home tie against another Championship opponent in Coventry.

Huddersfield will play host to Barnsley, Peterborough will take on QPR and Wigan face a trip to Stoke.

The fourth-round matches will be played on the opening weekend of February.

FA Cup fourth-round draw in full