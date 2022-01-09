FA Cup fourth-round draw: Kidderminster to host West Ham, Liverpool face Cardiff, Plymouth travel to Chelsea

Non-League Kidderminster have been handed an FA Cup fourth-round tie at home to West Ham, while Liverpool will host Cardiff and League One side Plymouth will travel to Chelsea.
Kidderminster - who are five divisions below West Ham and the lowest-ranked team left in the FA Cup - knocked out Championship side Reading in the third round and have been rewarded with a home tie against Premier League opposition.
Fellow non-Leaguers Boreham Wood face a trip to Championship leaders Bournemouth after beating AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.
- Howe 'devastated' after cup exit | Wilson facing eight weeks out
- Welch becomes first woman referee in FA Cup third round
- Transfer Centre LIVE!
Cambridge - who secured a famous victory at St James' Park to eliminate Newcastle in the third round - have been rewarded with a home game against Luton.
The winner of Monday night's third-round match between Manchester United and Aston Villa will host Middlesbrough in the next round, while either Nottingham Forest or Arsenal will play holders Leicester.
Trending
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Pogba, Bale, Origi latest
- Villa set to beat PL rivals to Digne signing
- FA Cup R4: Kidderminster host West Ham, Chelsea face Plymouth
- Papers: Ronaldo holds Man Utd crisis talks
- Booed Ndombele urged to change fans' opinions by Conte
- 'No More Red' - Arsenal to play in all-white strip in FA Cup
- Sunday at AFCON: Cameroon face Burkina Faso in curtain-raiser
- Djokovic didn't have assurance on exemption, says Aus government
- Sherrock beaten in first round at Q-School
- England secure gripping draw to end Australia's hopes of Ashes sweep
Manchester City will take on Fulham at the Etihad Stadium, while Hartlepool - who overcame Blackpool in the previous round - have been handed a tie against Crystal Palace.
Several all-Premier League ties were drawn out of the hat; Everton will host Brentford, Tottenham play Brighton and Norwich will travel to Wolves.
Southampton's reward for their extra-time victory over Swansea on Saturday is a home tie against another Championship opponent in Coventry.
Huddersfield will play host to Barnsley, Peterborough will take on QPR and Wigan face a trip to Stoke.
The fourth-round matches will be played on the opening weekend of February.
FA Cup fourth-round draw in full
- Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool
- Bournemouth vs Boreham Wood
- Huddersfield vs Barnsley
- Peterborough vs QPR
- Cambridge vs Luton
- Southampton vs Coventry
- Chelsea vs Plymouth
- Everton vs Brentford
- Kidderminster vs West Ham
- Manchester United or Aston Villa vs Middlesbrough
- Tottenham vs Brighton
- Liverpool vs Cardiff
- Stoke vs Wigan
- Nottingham Forest or Arsenal vs Leicester
- Manchester City vs Fulham
- Wolves vs Norwich