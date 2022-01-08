Newcastle 0-1 Cambridge: Eddie Howe 'devastated' for fans and reveals Callum Wilson is out for eight weeks

Eddie Howe says he is "devastated" for Newcastle supporters following their shock 1-0 defeat to League One side Cambridge in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Howe had further bad news for Newcastle fans after the game when he revealed top scorer Callum Wilson will be out for eight weeks following a scan on his calf injury.

The defeat to Cambridge means Howe has won just once since replacing Steve Bruce as manager in November.

More than 50,000 supporters were at St James' Park to witness Newcastle's defeat, and when asked about the support his team received, Howe said: "We're devastated for them.

"A great atmosphere, incredible feeling all the way during the game, even when we went behind, really willing the team to find an equaliser.

"It didn't totally surprise me - since I've been here, that's what the supporters have been like.

"Devastated for them, feel their pain and it motivates me to try to repay their faith and their support by winning games very soon."

Newcastle had 23 shots during the game but were unable to find a way past Cambridge's impressive goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov, with Howe admitting his side missed Wilson.

Newcastle will have to continue to make do without the striker until March due to his calf injury, with Howe saying: "He had a scan yesterday, because there was a slight doubt over his initial scan and we needed to let it heal a bit further.

"I think he's going to be out for eight weeks."

Howe also revealed Newcastle's owners entered the dressing room to address the players following the game, adding the move was supportive and appreciated by the team.

Image: Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan (left) with co-owner Amanda Staveley during the FA Cup third-round match at St James' Park

"Yeah they did pop in to see the players," Howe. "I personally wasn't in there for that - they saw me with my coaching team after.

"I believe they were very supportive to the players, highlighting the fact we're in this fight to stay in the league together and they're very much behind everybody.

"I can't thank them enough for that support and I think it was really beneficial for the players to see that and feel that because this journey that we're going on currently and this fight we're in to stay in the division is a united effort from everybody.

"The supporters are playing their part - they've been magnificent. The owners wanted to show their support for the players and it was really welcome."

