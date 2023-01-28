Birmingham hold Blackburn as Grimsby earn replay at Luton - FA Cup fourth round

A round-up of Saturday's games as Grimsby Town earn a replay against Championship side Luton while Bristol City thrash West Brom at Ashton Gate.

Blackburn 2-2 Birmingham

Image: Bradley Dack celebrates his equaliser for Blackburn

Jordan James struck in stoppage time as Birmingham snatched a dramatic 2-2 draw at Blackburn in the FA Cup fourth round.

Rovers looked to be heading through to the fifth round for the first time since 2017 after recovering from conceding Reda Khadra's early opener thanks to Bradley Dack's close-range finish and a precise Joe Rankin-Costello strike.

But 18-year-old James, who had been on the pitch for barely two minutes, scored his first of the campaign by coolly converting a cutback to send the almost 4,000-strong visiting support wild and earn Blues a replay next week.

Bristol City 3-0 West Brom

Image: Bristol City's Sam Bell scored twice against West Brom

Striker Sam Bell seized his chance to impress with a brace in Bristol City's 3-0 FA Cup fourth-round victory over West Bromn at Ashton Gate.

Promoted to the starting line-up in place of £9m Bournemouth signing Antoine Semenyo, the 20-year-old academy product opened the scoring after 12 minutes with an exquisite right-footed curling finish from inside the box after Albion failed to clear a corner.

It was 2-0 after 28 minutes, Mark Sykes breaking on to a Nahki Wells through-ball and crossing low for Alex Scott to slot in from close range.

Bell was on target again three minutes after the break, cleverly controlling a George Tanner cross from the right before lifting his shot over advancing goalkeeper David Button.

Ipswich 0-0 Burnley

Image: Ipswich Town were held by a much-changed Burnley

Burnley were held to a goalless draw by Ipswich at Portman Road.

The League One hosts - who are also top scorers in their division, made a bright start and could have been ahead in the second minute had George Hirst, played in by Kayden Jackson, converted his chance.

Marcus Harness went even closer straight after with a dink that bounced off the top of the Burnley crossbar.

Vincent Kompany's much-changed side - only four started their last Championship victory - looked shaky at the back, with centre-back Jordan Beyer shown a yellow card in a scrappy affair.

Jay Rodriguez went close with a rising drive before Clarets keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell had to tip over an effort from Jackson from an acute angle.

Luton 2-2 Grimsby

Image: Jordan Clark celebrates after scoring for Luton

League Two Grimsby earned an FA Cup fourth-round replay with Championship side Luton after a 2-2 draw at Kenilworth Road.

After Gavan Holohan had put the Mariners ahead, Elijah Adebayo and Jordan Clark turned the game around for the Hatters.

But, just one minute after Clark's effort made it 2-1, Harry Clifton struck to deny Luton.

The Hatters went close to leading again, Doughty's cross-shot parried by Crocombe before the keeper then stuck out a hand to flick away Carlton Morris' downward header.

At the other end, Luke Waterfall's tame curler was straight at Horvath, as Clifton looked like he had won it only for Luton substitute Fred Onyedinma to make a terrific last-ditch sliding challenge.

In the closing stages, Luke Berry almost sent the Hatters through, only to slam a volley into Crocombe's midriff, meaning both sides will have to do it again next month.

Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Fleetwood

Image: Promise Omochere put Fleetwood ahead

Sheffield Wednesday and Fleetwood will face a replay after the League One rivals drew 1-1 at Hillsborough in the FA Cup fourth round.

Promise Omochere gave the visitors a lead early in the second period, but Wednesday drew level midway through the half when Josh Earl was credited with an own goal.

The home side, who upset Premier League Newcastle in the third round, dominated in the first half with Mallik Wilks threatening on a couple of occasions.

The striker headed wide early on and then had a shot turned away by Fleetwood goalkeeper Jay Lynch.

Image: Fleetwood's lead lasted for only three minutes

Wednesday's Jack Hunt also tried a shot which went wide.

Fleetwood made a bright start to the second half with Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu heading over from a good position before they took the lead.

The goal came when Danny Andrew's cross from the left was met by a diving header from Omochere in the 52nd minute.

Wilks shot wide from inside the area and then had a shot comfortably saved by Lynch.

The equaliser came in the 71st minute when Marvin Johnson's cross from the left was met by Wilks, running in, with Fleetwood's Josh Earl appearing to get the final touch before the ball went in.

Cairney spares Fulham's blushes

Image: Tom Cairney scored Fulham's equaliser

Fulham and Sunderland could not be separated in their FA Cup fourth-round clash at Craven Cottage with Tom Cairney's equaliser securing a 1-1 draw for the hosts.

Sunderland took the lead in the sixth minute when Jack Clarke capitalised on a defensive error to fire his side in front.

The early blow seemed to spark Fulham into life although they had to be patient, with a number of chances scuppered before Cairney cleverly created space in the box and hit a low shot into the back of the net to level matters in the 61st minute.

While neither side will have wanted to add to their already congested fixture schedule, they will now have to face each other again to decide which team will progress to the fifth round of the competition.

Iheanacho again the difference in FA Cup

Image: Kelechi Iheanacho celebrates Leicester's winner

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers will give FA Cup hero Kelechi Iheanacho his Premier League chance - after Jamie Vardy was ruled out for weeks.

Iheanacho, who has 17 goals in 23 FA Cup games, fired the Foxes into the fifth round with a 1-0 win at Walsall.

The League Two Saddlers pushed the 2021 winners and Youri Tielemans missed a penalty before Iheanacho's deflected strike ended any hopes of an upset.

Iheanacho has started just once in the Premier League this season but now will be given a shot with Vardy suffering a gluteal injury in training.

Image: Youri Tielemans hits the post from the penalty spot

Rodgers said: "He will get more game time with Vards out for a few weeks. It depends on the type of game we are looking to play.

"When he takes his chance he scores. He has made a great impact in the competition since I've been here.

"He has been first class, trains virtually every day and is very rarely injured. He sometimes starts games not so good, sometimes he is a little hit and miss but you know when he plays to a high level he is a threat.

"He came into the game with a real fire in his belly to perform and did really well. For a large part of my time here Vards has been our number one striker, we brought Patson (Daka) in who could replicate that and Kelechi is a fantastic link player for us."

Perraud fires Saints to victory

Image: Romain Perraud celebrates scoring his second goal

Romain Perraud scored twice to seal Southampton's place in the FA Cup fifth round with a 2-1 win over Mick McCarthy's Blackpool at St Mary's.

The Seasiders, languishing in the bottom two of the Championship, held their own in the first half against their Premier League opposition in what was new boss McCarthy's first match in charge.

But they were behind at the break after Perraud scored directly from a free-kick, and the French full-back then extended his side's advantage midway through the second half before Charlie Patino pulled a goal back.

The result ensures Southampton are one win away from reaching their fourth FA Cup quarter-final stage in six seasons.

Marsch hopes to keep 'incredible' Harrison

Image: Luis Sinisterra (left) celebrates after making it 3-0

Jesse Marsch insists Jack Harrison is happy at Leeds after the winger's stunning opening goal helped them secure a 3-1 win at Accrington in the FA Cup.

Harrison, linked with a £20m move to Premier League rivals Leicester, gave Leeds an interval lead with a 25-yard rocket before two second-half goals in as many minutes from Junior Firpo and Luis Sinisterra killed the tie.

Accrington teenager Leslie Adekoya scored within a minute of stepping off the bench to deservedly pull one back for the Sky Bet League One side.

When asked about Harrison's future at Elland Road, Marsch, who embraced his player after the final whistle said: "Listen, all I'll say is, I really like Jack first as a person. He's one of the most incredible people I've ever coached.

"We like him here. We want to keep him. He's performing really well. I think getting him fit and healthy has been a big key. He's got flexibility in the way he plays."