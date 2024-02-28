FA Cup quarter-final draw: Man Utd vs Liverpool set for Sunday March 17 as Chelsea and Man City learn fate

Liverpool's FA Cup quarter-final against fierce rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford has been scheduled for Sunday March 17, with kick-off at 3.30pm.

Chelsea's home tie against Leicester will also take place on the Sunday, with kick-off at 12.45pm.

On Saturday March 16, Wolves will host Coventry at 12.15pm, while Newcastle will visit holders Manchester City at 5.30pm.

United beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 at the City Ground on Wednesday to book their place in the final eight, as Liverpool's youthful side beat Southampton 3-0.

Leicester's reward for winning at Bournemouth is a trip to Chelsea, who reached the quarter-finals after Conor Gallagher came off the bench to score a late winner against Leeds.

Coventry swept past non-League Maidstone and will now play Midlands rivals Wolves, who saw off Brighton in the fifth round.

Erling Haaland scored five as Manchester City thrashed Luton, meaning last year's winners will return to Wembley if they beat Newcastle, who needed a penalty shootout to eliminate Blackburn.

Wolves vs Coventry

Man Utd vs Liverpool

Chelsea vs Leicester

Man City vs Newcastle

What does this mean for Liverpool and Man Utd's next fixtures?

Man Utd were due to face Sheffield United at Old Trafford on Saturday March 16 but their progress means that game will be rescheduled after the international break.

The same can be said for Liverpool, whose Merseyside derby clash away at Everton will also be postponed.

United face a tough assignment away to champions Man City on Sunday - live on Sky Sports - but then only have one further game, at home to Everton, before facing Liverpool.

However, Jurgen Klopp's side are in the midst of an injury crisis and face four games in less than two weeks before playing United.

Liverpool travel to Nottingham Forest and host title rivals Man City, while also facing Sparta Prague across two legs in the Europa League, before meeting United at Old Trafford.

Man City (A) - March 3, 3.30pm - Live on Sky Sports

(A) - March 3, 3.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Everton (H) - March 9, 12.30pm

(H) - March 9, 12.30pm Liverpool (H, FA Cup) - March 17, 3.30pm

(H, FA Cup) - March 17, 3.30pm Brentford (A) - March 30, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports

(A) - March 30, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Chelsea (A) - April 4, 8.15pm

Nottingham Forest (A) - March 2, 3pm

(A) - March 2, 3pm Sparta Prague (A, Europa League) - March 7, 5.45pm

(A, Europa League) - March 7, 5.45pm Man City (H) - March 10, 3.45pm - Live on Sky Sports

(H) - March 10, 3.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Sparta Prague (H, Europa League) - March 14, 8pm

(H, Europa League) - March 14, 8pm Man Utd (A, FA Cup) - March 17, 3.30pm

