FA Cup quarter-final draw: Man Utd vs Liverpool set for Sunday March 17 as Chelsea and Man City learn fate

Manchester United's FA Cup quarter-final at home to Liverpool has been scheduled for Sunday March 17, with Chelsea hosting Leicester on the same day; Wolves will play Coventry and Man City will face Newcastle on Saturday March 16

Friday 1 March 2024 14:35, UK

The FA Cup trophy on display ahead of the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Sunday January 7, 2024.
Image: The FA Cup quarter-final fixtures will take place on March 16 and 17

Liverpool's FA Cup quarter-final against fierce rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford has been scheduled for Sunday March 17, with kick-off at 3.30pm.

Chelsea's home tie against Leicester will also take place on the Sunday, with kick-off at 12.45pm.

On Saturday March 16, Wolves will host Coventry at 12.15pm, while Newcastle will visit holders Manchester City at 5.30pm.

United beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 at the City Ground on Wednesday to book their place in the final eight, as Liverpool's youthful side beat Southampton 3-0.

Leicester's reward for winning at Bournemouth is a trip to Chelsea, who reached the quarter-finals after Conor Gallagher came off the bench to score a late winner against Leeds.

Coventry swept past non-League Maidstone and will now play Midlands rivals Wolves, who saw off Brighton in the fifth round.

Erling Haaland scored five as Manchester City thrashed Luton, meaning last year's winners will return to Wembley if they beat Newcastle, who needed a penalty shootout to eliminate Blackburn.

FA Cup quarter-final draw in full

Wolves vs Coventry

Man Utd vs Liverpool

Chelsea vs Leicester

Man City vs Newcastle

Jamie Weir reflects on Manchester City's win away at Luton in the fifth round of the FA Cup

What does this mean for Liverpool and Man Utd's next fixtures?

Man Utd were due to face Sheffield United at Old Trafford on Saturday March 16 but their progress means that game will be rescheduled after the international break.

The same can be said for Liverpool, whose Merseyside derby clash away at Everton will also be postponed.

United face a tough assignment away to champions Man City on Sunday - live on Sky Sports - but then only have one further game, at home to Everton, before facing Liverpool.

However, Jurgen Klopp's side are in the midst of an injury crisis and face four games in less than two weeks before playing United.

Liverpool travel to Nottingham Forest and host title rivals Man City, while also facing Sparta Prague across two legs in the Europa League, before meeting United at Old Trafford.

Man Utd's next five fixtures

  • Man City (A) - March 3, 3.30pm - Live on Sky Sports
  • Everton (H) - March 9, 12.30pm
  • Liverpool (H, FA Cup) - March 17, 3.30pm
  • Brentford (A) - March 30, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports
  • Chelsea (A) - April 4, 8.15pm

Liverpool's next five fixtures

  • Nottingham Forest (A) - March 2, 3pm
  • Sparta Prague (A, Europa League) - March 7, 5.45pm
  • Man City (H) - March 10, 3.45pm - Live on Sky Sports
  • Sparta Prague (H, Europa League) - March 14, 8pm
  • Man Utd (A, FA Cup) - March 17, 3.30pm

