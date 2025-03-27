FA Cup quarter-finals: Man City, Aston Villa, Preston - and why this year's competition matters to those left in it

Never, Never, Never, Never, 1938, 1957, 1959, 2023.

Those are not just random words and numbers, but the last time this season's FA Cup quarter-finalists lifted the trophy.

And aside from those of a Man City persuasion, for the majority the ultimate success in the world's oldest cup competition was long before their time - or has never happened at all.

This season, there is a real chance that could change. Pep Guardiola's side remain the favourites, but given the way their campaign has panned out to date, success is far from cut and dried.

Ahead of this weekend's ties, here's why this year's FA Cup matters to the eight teams that remain.

Fulham

Image: Fulham beat Man Utd on penalties in the fifth round

Runners-up (1): 1974/75

Just over two years ago, Fulham were leading Man Utd 1-0 at Old Trafford, thanks to a goal from Aleksandar Mitrovic, and seemingly on the way to their first FA Cup semi-final since 2002. Then they imploded in a matter of seconds.

First, Willian was sent off after a VAR review for blocking Jadon Sancho's shot on the line with his hand. Then head coach Marco Silva walked for his furious protests, before Mitrovic aggressively shoved referee Chris Kavanagh and was shown a red card, too.

The Serbia international received a three-match ban for the red card, a further three for violent conduct and two more for "improper, abusive, insulting and threatening language". He was also fined £75,000.

Within five minutes, a Bruno Fernandes penalty and Marcel Sabitzer's audacious finish had turned the game. Deep into stoppage time, Fernandes lashed in a third. Fulham had thrown it all away.

They got their redemption in the fifth round of this year's competition with a 4-3 penalty shoot-out win and now have a chance to get to the semi-finals again, almost a quarter of a century since their last appearance.

Crystal Palace

Image: Eddie Nketiah (right) scored as Crystal Palace beat Millwall in the fifth round

Runners-up (2): 1989/90, 2015/16

Crystal Palace have been one of the form teams in 2025.

In 12 games in all competitions, they have won nine - including the last four on the trot - drawn one and lost two. Oliver Glasner is reportedly being lined up for a new contract and Jean-Philippe Mateta - who required 25 stitches to his right ear after a horror challenge from Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts in the fifth round - has been given the all-clear to play again.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta returns to training with his left ear protected after suffering a horrific injury that needed 25 stitches during their FA Cup 5th round victory against Millwall.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jean-Philippe Mateta has been given the all-clear to play against Fulham in the FA Cup at Craven Cottage on Saturday and will wear a specialised protective mask.

There's plenty to be positive about, of course, but also the lingering concern as to whether their season hinges on this weekend's trip across the capital to Fulham. They've not won at Craven Cottage since New Year's Day 2005 and, with seven of the current top 10 still to face in the Premier League, defeat could have an impact on how the rest of the season goes.

The Eagles seem to finish in mid-table every season, but they secured a top-half finish for only the second time last year and building on that with two top-half finishes in a row for the first time has to be high on the agenda.

Image: Crystal Palace lost 2-0 to Chelsea in the 2021/22 semi-finals

But as one of the Premier League clubs in the midst of a long wait for a major trophy, what matters more?

Brighton

Image: Danny Welbeck scored a 114th-minute winner for Brighton at Newcastle in the fifth round

Runners-up (1): 1982/83

Brighton have become part of the furniture in the Premier League since they were promoted to the division for the first time in 2017. With the way this season and the three prior have panned out - with continuous improvement on the pitch and in a recruitment and financial sense - the fact 2024/25 is only season number eight is hard to believe.

With that theme in mind, the next step in the FA Cup would be to reach the final. They did it in 1982/83, when they lost 4-0 to Man Utd in a replay five days after a 2-2 draw at Wembley, but just once in the next 34 seasons did the Seagulls make it to the quarter-finals.

Image: Brighton lost on penalties to Man Utd in the 2022/23 semi-finals

It's now three times since promotion they have reached the semi-finals, though. After more than three decades of wait, like London buses, they have all come at once. And a place in the final has only evaded them ever so narrowly; Man City beat them 1-0 in 2019 and Man Utd won 7-6 on penalties, after a 0-0 draw, in 2023.

Beating the sixth-placed finish in 2022/23 - the club's highest-ever position - is still very much on the cards, with just two points between Chelsea in fourth and Brighton in seventh. As impressive as that would be, the chance to lift silverware is surely more enticing.

Nottingham Forest

Image: Nottingham Forest beat Ipswich on penalties in the fifth round

Winners (2): 1897/98, 1958/59

Runners-up (1): 1990/91

No one can deny Nottingham Forest have been the Premier League's biggest surprise package this season. They avoided relegation by four points in their first season back, then six last term. For the Tricky Trees to be four points behind second-placed Arsenal with nine games to play was completely and utterly unexpected.

A return to European competition is in their hands - and drawing nearer. The two-time European Cup winners have been absent since the UEFA Cup in 1995/96.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo says his side will give the FA cup a 'really good go' and admits it's important for the club to take the competition seriously.

As a result of their league position, winning the FA Cup to secure said return is not looking as though it will be necessary. Someone else would benefit in that instance.

Nonetheless, lifting the FA Cup would no doubt be the ultimate cherry on top of an extraordinary season. It would also end a wait of 66 years since they lifted the trophy for a second time. Even getting to the semi-finals would be an achievement, given they have not done that since they reached the 1991 final.

And, given the fact Nuno Espirito Santo's side beat Brighton 7-0 in the Premier League on February 1, they will fancy their chances.

Preston

Image: Paul Heckingbottom has led Preston to the quarter-finals for the first time since 1965/66

Winners (2): 1888/89, 1937/38

Runners-up (5): 1887/88, 1921/22, 1936/37, 1953/54, 1963/64

From this point on, anything is a bonus for Preston.

In recent history, reaching the FA Cup third round has been common, the fourth pretty rare and the fifth even more so. Reaching the quarter-finals had been unheard of since 1965/66, before England had even started to think about the possibility of lifting the Jules Rimet trophy.

But Paul Heckingbottom has led North End there again this year. With promotion out of the question and relegation unlikely, his side can afford to go all out to get as far as they possibly can in the competition.

Across the previous five seasons combined, a total of eight Championship teams have reached the last eight, but just two have made it to the semi-finals - Coventry last season and Sheffield United the season before that. Preston have nothing to lose as they aim to become the next.

Aston Villa

Image: Marco Asensio scored twice against Cardiff to send Aston Villa to the quarter-finals

Winners (7): 1886/87, 1894/95, 1896/97, 1904/05, 1912/13, 1919/20, 1956/57

Runners-up (4): 1891/92, 1923/24, 1999/00, 2014/15

Like Nottingham Forest, as one of the oldest clubs in England, Aston Villa have a rich history in the FA Cup.

On 10 occasions, they have reached the semi-finals but progressed no further. On a further four occasions, they have finished as runners-up, most recently in 2014/15, when they lost 4-0 to Arsenal at Wembley.

And only five teams (Arsenal, Man Utd, Chelsea, Liverpool, Spurs) have lifted the trophy more times than they have. But though Villa have won the competition seven times, they have not done so since 1957, when Eric Houghton was in charge.

Image: Villa finished as runners-up to Arsenal in 2014/15

Under Unai Emery, they are a club on the rise again. They returned to Europe last season and have reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League this season. The next step is, surely, to target a trophy of some kind.

It's been 29 years since Villa won the Coca-Cola Cup final against Leeds in 1996 - and while it is nowhere near as long as the 70-year trophy drought Newcastle experienced before winning the Carabao Cup at Wembley earlier this month, it's been a long wait. Ending it would be a major weight off their shoulders.

Bournemouth

Image: Bournemouth beat Wolves on penalties to advance to the quarter-finals

Quarter-finalists (2): 1956/57, 2020/21

Bournemouth only played in the top flight for the first time in their history in 2015/16, so are still relative newcomers to progressing past even the third round of the FA Cup.

They reached the quarter-finals in 1956/57, when they were a Third Division South team, but it was not until 2020/21 they replicated the feat. And a huge amount of water had passed under the bridge during those 64 years, not least when they started the 2008/09 League Two season on minus 17 points, owing to financial issues, and somehow retained their EFL status.

So it was cruel that, when they did get to the last eight again, Covid restrictions prevented fans attending the eventual 3-0 defeat to fellow south-coast club Southampton.

But now they are there again. Barring a severe downturn, they will set a new club record for the most Premier League points earned and finish in the top half for only the second time. This season is on course to be one of the best in Bournemouth's history already - but to be in with a shout of major silverware would add an incredible gloss.

Man City

Image: Man City came from behind to end Plymouth's giant-killing spree in the fifth round

Winners (7): 1903/04, 1933/34, 1955/56, 1968/69, 2010/11, 2018/19, 2022/23

Runners-up (6): 1925/26, 1932/33, 1954/55, 1980/81, 2012/13, 2023/24

It's simple: the FA Cup is the only chance Pep Guardiola's side have to win a major trophy this season.

Over the previous seven campaigns, they won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups and one Champions League, but the era of infallibility has come to an end, for now.

They were dumped out of the Carabao Cup at the fourth round stage by Tottenham, lost 6-3 on aggregate to Real Madrid in the Champions League knockout phase play-offs and are 22 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, having already lost more games (9) than they did across the two previous seasons combined (8).

And despite their crushing 8-0 win over Salford in the third round, they had to come from behind to beat further EFL opposition in the shape of Leyton Orient and Plymouth, which is perhaps symptomatic of their struggles this term.

City must beat Bournemouth to earn their place in the semi-finals for the seventh year in a row but the Cherries - who beat them 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium in November - appear certain to provide their sternest test yet in this season's competition.

