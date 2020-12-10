Papa John's Trophy: Portsmouth drawn away at Peterborough in third round

Portsmouth will visit League One rivals Peterborough in the third round of the Papa John’s Trophy.

Pompey, who won the competition last in 2019, are level on points with Peterborough in the league and beat Darren Ferguson's side 2-0 on Saturday, with the last 16 clubs split into a North and South section.

Sunderland, whose new head coach Lee Johnson won his first game in charge of the Black Cats with a 2-1 win at Oldham in the second round on Tuesday, will host League Two Port Vale.

League One leaders Hull City will host Joey Barton's Fleetwood Town, while Accrington Stanley's reward for beating Manchester United's Under-21s side is a visit to 2018 winners Lincoln City.

Elsewhere in the northern section, Leicester City U21s, the only academy side in the last 16, face Tranmere at Prenton Park.

Image: Leicester City U21s celebrate after winning a penalty shootout against Salford City

Oxford United will host Cambridge United, while Northampton will face MK Dons in an all-League One tie at the PTS Academy Stadium.

AFC Wimbledon, who beat Arsenal's U21s 3-0 in midweek, will visit Bristol Rovers.

Round-three matches will be played the week commencing January 11.

Portsmouth and Salford reached the final in last season's competition, but no date has yet been agreed for the showpiece which was scheduled for April 5 but postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Papa John's Trophy: Round-three draw in full

Northern Section:

Tranmere Rovers vs Leicester U21

Lincoln City vs Accrington Stanley

Sunderland vs Port Vale

Hull City vs Fleetwood Town

Southern Section:

Bristol Rovers vs AFC Wimbledon

Northampton Town vs MK Dons

Oxford United vs Cambridge United

Peterborough United vs Portsmouth