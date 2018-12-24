David Prutton's Boxing Day Sky Bet EFL predictions

David Prutton returns with his Sky Bet EFL predictions ahead of the Boxing Day fixtures, but who is he tipping for victory?

All 12 Championship games kick-off at 3pm on Boxing Day. Sheffield United vs Derby is live on Sky Sports Football while the other six featured fixtures below are live on Sky Sports red button and the mobile app!

Birmingham will be enjoying Christmas after getting emphatically back to winning ways at Wigan on Saturday.

These two sides are level on points and are within touching distance of the play-offs. A win could take either of these sides to within a point of the top six, but I think both would probably also settle for a draw against tough opposition.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

What a comeback from Leeds at Villa Park on Sunday. From two goals down they wrestled the game back and put themselves top on Christmas Day thanks to that last-gasp Kemar Roofe strike.

Blackburn's season has tailed off a little and while they shouldn't drift too close to the relegation zone, it appears that a play-off push will be beyond them. Leeds win for me.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

They just keep on doing it don't they. Every time it looks like Norwich will drop points they pull out a late goal for a draw or win to keep themselves firmly in the running for automatic promotion.

Nottingham Forest are without a win in their last three games now and can't afford to slip any further away from the play-off battle, otherwise it will become very difficult for them. There should be goals in this one, but you just can't back against Norwich right now.

Prutton predicts: 3-2 (28/1 with Sky Bet)

QPR well and truly have their groove back after two wins on the spin, and will be full of confidence as Ipswich come to Loftus Road on Boxing Day.

A couple of decent results make it seem as though Paul Lambert may be starting to turn things around, but they are still adrift at the bottom and I can't see that changing here. Home win.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Sheffield United vs Derby - Live on Sky Sports Football

It is now nearly three months since Sheffield United last won back-to-back games in the Championship, which goes some way to explaining why they have dropped away from the automatic promotion race.

Derby are ticking along under Frank Lampard and you would expect both of these sides to still be in play-off contention come the end of the season. That being said, I fancy the Rams to sneak this one.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Two sides that will be feeling disappointed over Christmas after throwing away leads at the weekend meet at the Liberty Stadium.

Swansea lost control against Hull in the second half, while Aston Villa completely fell apart defensively against Leeds. Both will be desperate to right some wrongs on Boxing Day, but I feel like this will be a draw.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

If anyone can catch Leeds and Norwich and stop them breaking away it looks like it will be West Brom. The Baggies have had a couple of decent wins lately but the form of the top two means they are still five points adrift.

This is a good opportunity to try and close that gap because Wigan are dreadful away, picking up just four points on the road all season. Comfortable home win for me.

Prutton predicts: 3-1 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

