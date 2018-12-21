Boxing Day football on Sky Sports
Fulham vs Wolves, Brighton vs Arsenal and Watford vs Chelsea and Championship action live on Sky Sports on Boxing Day
By Sky Sports Football
Last Updated: 21/12/18 8:48pm
This season there's a a feast of Boxing Day football live on Sky Sports!
It all gets underway at 12pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with the first of three Premier League games as Fulham take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at Craven Cottage (12.30pm).
Christmas is for football
Get Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football for just £18 a month
Attention then turns to the south coast in the top flight when Arsenal travel to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton (5.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event) before Watford host Chelsea at Vicarage Road (7.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event)
Brighton vs Arsenal
December 26, 2018, 5:00pm
Live on
You can also see a feast of football in Sky Bet Championship live via the red button this Boxing Day!
In another great addition for football fans, Sky Sports Football customers can see matches streamed live on the Sky Sports app - simply sign in with your Sky iD to view and make sure you have the latest version of the app.
Watford vs Chelsea
December 26, 2018, 7:15pm
Live on
On Boxing Day you can see Sheffield United vs Derby live on Sky Sports Football from 2.55pm and six other games on the red button and the app:
- Birmingham vs Stoke
- Leeds vs Blackburn
- Norwich vs Nottingham Forest
- QPR vs Ipswich
- Swansea vs Aston Villa
- West Brom vs Wigan
For Sky Q customers, the matches on the red button will be available in HD quality and the service comes at no extra cost.
Fulham vs Wolves
December 26, 2018, 12:00pm
Live on
Boxing Day matches are only available through these channels and cannot be watched with a NOW TV pass and are also not available in Sky pubs.