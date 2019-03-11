David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

David Prutton returns with his Sky Bet EFL predictions ahead of the midweek fixtures, but who is he tipping for victory?

Bristol City vs Ipswich, Tuesday - Live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm

It's four without a win for Bristol City in the league now, which has seen them slip out of the play-off places again. They have had a tough run of games recently, however, and have still been playing some decent football.

This is a good opportunity for them to get back to winning ways. Ipswich have drawn four of their last five but it is victories they need now. I can't see one coming at Ashton Gate, though.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Bristol C vs Ipswich Live on

Sheffield United vs Brentford, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on red button

All Sheffield United can do is to keep on winning games and hope one of the two sides above them slips up. Their form at home is excellent, though, winning their last six at home without conceding a goal.

Brentford got just their second win on the road all season at Middlesbrough on Saturday, and they will be starting to feel like they could have a sniff of the play-offs. But I think the Blades will be too strong for them at home.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Reading vs Leeds, Tuesday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Action

What a massive win that was for Reading on Saturday. In fact, they have faced three teams around them in their last three games and picked up seven points, which is just what you need to do when you're down near the bottom.

Facing Leeds is a different prospect altogether, although Marcelo Bielsa's side may be without Patrick Bamford again for a little while. I still fancy them to win at the Madejski.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Reading vs Leeds Live on

Middlesbrough vs Preston, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on red button

Middlesbrough need to start looking over their shoulders because there is a queue of sides now in decent form looking to take their place in the top six.

Preston are one of those teams. They got another good win at Blackburn at the weekend and are now just a few points off the play-offs. Score draw for me.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Norwich vs Hull, Wednesday - Live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm

Norwich were not at their best against Swansea by any means, but they found a way to win on Friday night, and that is the sign of real promotion credentials at this stage of the season.

Hull still harbour play-off hopes but this a tough ask for them at Carrow Road. Home win.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Norwich vs Hull City Live on

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Action

These two met in a midweek earlier in November and produced arguably the game of Championship season so far, drawing 5-5 at Villa Park.

I don't imagine we'll see 10 goals again at the City Ground but we will see two sides going all out for the victory to try and force their way towards the top six. I fancy another entertaining draw.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

N Forest vs A Villa Live on

Prutton's other Championship predictions (Wednesday 7.45pm kick-off unless stated)

Blackburn vs Wigan (Tues 7.45pm): 1-1 (5/1)

Bolton vs Sheffield Wednesday (Tues 8pm): 0-2 (8/1)

Birmingham vs Millwall: 2-0 (8/1)

Derby vs Stoke: 1-1 (5/1)

QPR vs Rotherham: 1-0 (6/1)

West Brom vs Swansea (Wed 8pm): 1-0 (7/1)