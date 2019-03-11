EFL essential stats:Birmingham's derby woes, Norwich's promotion omen

Birmingham were beaten 1-0 by Aston Villa

From Birmingham’s derby misery to Lincoln's unbeaten streak, we pick out the best stats from the weekend in the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two.

Birmingham beaten again

Aston Villa's win in the Second City derby on Sunday extends Birmingham's run of 14 league games without a win against their local rivals.

The Blues' last league win over their neighbours was nearly 14 years ago, in March 2005, when they won 2-0 at St Andrew's in the Premier League.

In the last 14 league meetings, Birmingham have scored seven goals and only led for 33 minutes in total.

Jack Grealish's brilliantly taken goal on Sunday not only won the Second City derby, it also made him the first player from either team to score in both league meetings in the same season since Gabriel Agbonlahor in 2007-08.

Positive omen for Norwich

History favours league leaders Norwich as they seek to win promotion back to the Premier League.

In each of the last six seasons, the team that has been top with 10 games remaining has gone on to clinch the title.

Only once since the inception of the Championship in 2004 has the team who has been top after 36 Championship games failed to win promotion.

On that occasion, Bristol City in 2007-08 eventually finished fourth before losing to Hull in the Championship play-off final.

Brentford's Teesside delight

Brentford's 2-1 win at Middlesbrough on Saturday was their first league win on Teeside since 1938. It was also the first time since March 2015 that Middlesbrough had lost a Championship game when they had taken a lead.

Strong starters Leeds

Leeds 1-0 win at Bristol City on Saturday made it 17 wins from 17 Championship games after scoring the opening goal this season.

They are the only team in the top four divisions to have a 100 per cent record when scoring the first goal this season.

Wycombe woe continues

Wycombe were denied a win against Sunderland by Duncan Watmore's injury-time equaliser at Adams Park.

Wycombe are currently bottom of the League One form guide taking only two points from the last six games.

Lincoln's Sincil Bank fortress

Lincoln's 1-0 home win against Yeovil on Friday night made it 14 home league games without defeat. This is their longest home run without defeat in the EFL since going 19 unbeaten between November 2005 and September 2006.