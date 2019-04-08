David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

David Prutton returns with his Sky Bet EFL predictions ahead of the midweek fixtures, but who is he tipping for victory?

Bristol City vs West Brom, Tues 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Despite being held at home by Wigan on Saturday, Bristol City still look in decent shape to push for the play-offs, and are full of confidence again under Lee Johnson.

West Brom suffered their first setback under James Shan as they were beaten by Millwall, pretty much putting an end to their hopes of automatic promotion. This will be a tight game but I'm going to back City to nick it.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Preston vs Leeds, Tues 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Action (and SS Football red button)

Preston looked almost unstoppable until the international break halted their momentum somewhat, and back-to-back defeats have left their play-off hopes hanging by a thread.

Leeds will be so frustrated to lose their spot in the top two again, but they have the opportunity to heap the pressure back on Sheffield United before they play on Wednesday. I think they'll do just that.

Prutton predicts: 0-1 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Bolton vs Middlesbrough, Tues 8pm, Live on Sky Sports Football red button

It seems like all the off-field issues have well and truly caught up with Bolton, as they managed to lose at home on Saturday to Ipswich - the only side in the Championship below them!

This is a big opportunity for Middlesbrough to get back to winning ways after what has been a dreadful run of form. I reckon this one will be a draw, though.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Birmingham vs Sheffield United, Wed 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

What a big win that was for Birmingham against Leeds. It has given them breathing space again above the relegation zone.

Sheffield United will be hugely thankful to the Blues for that win, but they will hope that Che Adams and Co don't repeat the trick on Wednesday night. I think this game will be close, and I can't see either side winning.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Norwich vs Reading, Wed 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Action (and SS Football red button)

Norwich are a fantastic side to watch. The way they took QPR apart over and over again on Saturday, it could have been any scoreline.

Reading need points to get away from the relegation zone, but they aren't going to get any at Carrow Road.

Prutton predicts: 3-0 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Rotherham vs Aston Villa, Wed 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football red button

Rotherham are still within reach of survival, and they will fancy their chances of giving Aston Villa a scare at home, even though Dean Smith's side are in such good form.

That was a huge result for Villa at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday as they look to seal a top-six spot. Rotherham is a tough place to go but I can't see them not continuing their incredible run.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Prutton's other Championship predictions (all live on Sky Sports Football red button)

Blackburn vs Derby (Tues 7.45pm): 0-2 (12/1)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Nottingham Forest (Tues 7.45pm): 2-2 (14/1)

Swansea vs Stoke (Tues 7.45pm): 0-1 (15/2)

Brentford vs Ipswich (Wed 7.45pm): 2-1 (15/2)

Hull vs Wigan (Wed 7.45pm): 2-0 (10/1)

Millwall vs QPR (Wed 7.45pm): 0-0 (9/1)