David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

Nottingham Forest vs Derby, Saturday 12.30pm - live on Sky Sports Football

Is this the season Nottingham Forest finally put together a run at the top six? It has been far too long since a club of their stature seriously challenged for promotion after all.

Derby were thumped by their rivals in the Carabao Cup earlier this season, and it really has been a difficult start for Phillip Cocu, both on and off the pitch. He can't really afford a big loss here but I don't think they will get anything either.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Barnsley vs Stoke, Saturday 3pm

Barnsley fought back for a big point against Bristol City last Friday night. It still wasn't the win they so badly needed but it showed that they still have some spirit and belief and maybe it will help them build some momentum.

This is a massive game for them and for Stoke, who still looked lifeless on Monday night against West Brom, even after the departure of Nathan Jones. Home win here for me.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Hull vs West Brom, Saturday 3pm

Hull have hit a really good spell of form and, with Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki in their side, they have a great chance of beating anyone in this league.

West Brom are top of the league and got back to winning ways at Stoke on Monday. This should be an entertaining game between two sides with plenty of attacking quality, but I can't split them. Score draw for me.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Leeds vs Blackburn, Saturday 3pm

Leeds got back to winning ways against QPR last week but, as importantly, it was also the first time since mid-September that they had scored more than once in a Championship game.

Blackburn's late comeback on Saturday against Sheffield Wednesday saw them also end a really poor slump of form, but to make it back-to-back wins will be tough. Leeds should nick this one.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Preston vs Huddersfield, Saturday 3pm

Preston have underlined their credentials as genuine promotion contenders in the last couple of games. Their result at Charlton on Sunday proved they can be the ugly side and get wins on the road.

Huddersfield are sauntering towards mid-table under Danny Cowley. From a team that didn't know how to win they now look like they don't know how to lose. But Preston are in such good form at the minute, I just can't go against them.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Cardiff vs Bristol City, Sunday 12pm - live on Sky Sports Football

Neil Warnock will be hoping that win over Birmingham last Saturday provides a real pick-me-up for his side, who have really underwhelmed since returning to this level.

Lee Johnson was so frustrated with his side and the way they threw away such a dominant position at Barnsley. Those are the kind of results you look back on at the end of the season when you have just missed out on the top two or the top six. He will hope it doesn't haunt them. Their frustration may well continue, as I fancy a narrow Cardiff win.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Other Championship predictions (all Saturday 3pm kick-offs)

Birmingham vs Fulham: 2-1 (10/1)

Millwall vs Charlton: 1-0 (6/1)

QPR vs Middlesbrough: 2-1 (15/2)

Reading vs Luton: 1-1 (6/1)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea: 1-1 (5/1)

Wigan vs Brentford: 1-0 (9/1)