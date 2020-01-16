David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet EFL this weekend? Find out here...

Fulham vs Middlesbrough, Friday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

The door is starting to open for Fulham. West Brom and Leeds are dropping points and now they need to go on a run to really put that pressure on.

This would have been a much easier-looking game a couple of months ago, but Middlesbrough have improved magnificently under Jonathan Woodgate. They will fancy their chances, but I fancy Fulham to sneak it.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

QPR vs Leeds, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

It's safe to say QPR were blown away by Brentford last Saturday. It will happen to a few teams for the rest of the season, but it will hurt that much more because it was their fierce rivals inflicting it.

Leeds have stuttered of late and their fans will be starting to worry that they could repeat the slump that saw them falter last season. Draw here for me.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Huddersfield vs Brentford, Saturday 3pm

Three defeats in four for Huddersfield, all to teams near them in the table, will be of real concern to Danny Cowley. They were so poor at Barnsley last Saturday.

Brentford, meanwhile, were brilliant against QPR. This is the kind of game they simply have to win if they are to catch the top two, but I feel like they might slip up.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Millwall vs Reading, Saturday 3pm

Millwall are edging closer to the play-offs and look like they could be real contenders for a top-six spot.

Reading gained a draw in a remarkable game at Nottingham Forest last Saturday. It ended their winning run but it was still a good point for Mark Bowen's side in the circumstances. I think their streak might end on Saturday.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

Nottingham Forest vs Luton, Sunday 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Nottingham Forest are back in decent nick, but will be gutted they couldn't hold on to victory against Reading last week after scoring themselves so late. Those could be a huge two points come the end of the season.

Luton are struggling. Most clubs in their position would have rolled the dice by now, but they have faith that Graeme Jones is still the right man for them. I don't see them getting anything on Sunday, though.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

West Brom vs Stoke, Monday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

West Brom will have to sit and watch all their promotion rivals all weekend before playing on Monday night, and that in itself could add a little pressure if that gap squeezes up again. They are without a win in five now.

Stoke are still in the thick of a relegation battle, but at least they are picking up points more consistently under Michael O'Neill. But I doubt they have enough to trouble the Baggies.

Prutton predicts: 3-1 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Bolton vs Portsmouth, Saturday 3pm

Bolton have dropped off again since Boxing Day, and have lost their last three on the spin - conceding 11 goals in the process. They are playing for pride now this season, and to try and build towards their next campaign in League Two.

Portsmouth are right up in the promotion mix now. A win on Saturday could well see them move into the top six, and the top two are in sight as well. They should claim all three points here.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Grimsby vs Exeter, Saturday 3pm

It's great to see my old friend Ian Holloway back in management! You can already see the passion he has for the job at Grimsby, and his first few results haven't been too bad either.

Exeter are right up there pushing for automatic promotion. Both they and Swindon are starting to pull away from the rest, but that can quickly change. I don't think it will change on Saturday, however. Away win.

Prutton predicts: 1-3 (20/1 with Sky Bet)

Other Championship predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick-offs)

Birmingham vs Cardiff: 0-1 (9/1)

Bristol City vs Barnsley: 2-0 (11/1)

Derby vs Hull: 1-1 (5/1)

Preston vs Charlton: 1-0 (6/1)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Blackburn: 2-0 (7/1)

Swansea vs Wigan: 2-0 (17/2)