David Prutton vs Phil Thompson: Sky Bet EFL and Super 6 predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Championship this weekend? And who will come out on top in his Super 6 battle against Phil Thompson?

As well as Prutton's usual predictions for the Championship games, he will also be going up against Thommo to predict Saturday's Super 6 fixtures.

Bristol City vs Birmingham, Friday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Bristol City are on one of those winning runs at the minute they go on, and they have been defensively brilliant, too. Ashley Williams and Nathan Baker have struck up a real partnership at the back.

Birmingham are four unbeaten, too, and that has helped them moved away from the relegation zone. I think mid-table will be a good season for them, but this should be a home win.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Wigan vs Preston, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

What a win for Wigan at Leeds! I must admit I didn't see that coming, but it will have given them a huge boost for their survival hopes. It also means they've won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Preston are back on the cusp of the play-offs and, with so many of the sides around them playing each other this weekend, will see this as a real opportunity. But I think this will be a draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Nottingham Forest vs Leeds, Saturday 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Nottingham Forest missed a real chance last weekend. A goal up at Birmingham and a penalty shortly before half-time to double their lead. Had Lewis Grabban converted you feel that they would have gone on to win the game and move to within a point of Leeds.

Leeds lost themselves at home to Wigan, and it will be interesting to see if Jean-Kevin Augustin is in Marcelo Bielsa's squad on Saturday, as they certainly could have done with his presence in that defeat. I can't split these two.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Millwall vs West Brom, Sunday 1.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Millwall have hit the buffers in their last couple of games, but it is a credit to the job that Gary Rowett has done since arriving that they are still even in the discussion for the play-offs.

West Brom got back to winning ways last week, and Callum Robinson looks a good addition to the squad, but Luton at home is about as straightforward as it gets this season and this is a real test for them. Draw here for me.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (9/2 with Sky Bet)

Prutton vs Thommo: Super 6 predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick-off)

Blackburn have proved a lot of people wrong since the injury to Bradley Dack and they are on a decent run at the minute. Fulham are in great form and have the added boost of Aleksandar Mitrovic back. Score draw for me.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Thommo predicts: "It is a tough test for Blackburn and they will relish it, but the away side will have too much." 1-2 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Brentford had one of those days at Hull last Saturday where they looked unstoppable. If they played like that every week they would walk this division. Middlesbrough are a tougher proposition now but this should be a Bees victory.

Prutton predicts: 3-1 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Thommo predicts: "You feel as though Brentford are on the march and I cannot see anything other than a home win." 2-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Luton were brushed aside at West Brom last week and are now really adrift. They will probably be planning for next season already. Cardiff can't quite get a run of consistency going, but this is a must-win for them. And I think they will do that.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

Thommo predicts: "Luton will give it a good go, but Cardiff should have too much firepower." 1-2 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

Reading are without a win in five now, but are still playing decent stuff and got a great FA Cup win in midweek. Hull look bereft right now and they will hope the loss of Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki doesn't cause their season to fall apart completely. Scrappy home win.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Thommo predicts: "Reading will be on a high from their win on penalties against Cardiff and this could spur them on to victory." 2-0 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

What a shocker for Stoke last week! I certainly didn't see that performance against Derby coming and Michael O'Neill will want a response. Charlton have moved a little away from the relegation zone now, but I feel like they'll be overpowered by the Potters.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Thommo predicts: "Michael O'Neill will demand a response from his players following the drubbing at Derby." 1-0 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Rhian Brewster is starting to look a very shrewd acquisition for Swansea. If he, Conor Gallagher and Andre Ayew combine then the top six is a real possibility. Derby are on a high at the minute though, after a couple of great wins. They aren't great away, but I have a feeling for this one.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (20/1 with Sky Bet)

Thommo predicts: "It will be a decent game but I cannot separate them." 2-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Prutton's other Championship predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick-off)

Barnsley vs Sheffield Wednesday: 0-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Huddersfield vs QPR: 1-0 (15/2 with Sky Bet)