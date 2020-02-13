David Prutton vs Phil Thompson: Sky Bet EFL and Super 6 predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Championship this weekend? And who will come out on top in his Super 6 battle against Phil Thompson?

As well as Prutton's usual predictions for the Championship games, he will also be going up against Thommo to predict Saturday's Super 6 fixtures.

Hull vs Swansea, Friday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Hull seem to be in free-fall at the minute. They were on a bad run before Kamil Grosicki and Jarrod Bowen left, now it looks like they have no confidence whatsoever.

Swansea have fallen off a bit, too. The arrivals of Conor Gallagher and Rhian Brewster haven't quite inspired them so far. This could do either way, but I'll narrowly back Hull.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

West Brom vs Nottingham Forest, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

West Brom are right back on it. Three wins on the spin, including in tough trips to Millwall and Reading, have sent them clear at the top.

Sabri Lamouchi essentially sacrificed the game against Charlton to prepare for this, which means the pressure is on to get a win here.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Prutton vs Thommo: Super 6 predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick-off)

Birmingham are sneaking back up the table, having won three games in a row. They seem to be getting the best out of Scott Hogan, too. Brentford missed an opportunity against Leeds in midweek but are still right in the thick of the battle. Draw here for me.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Thommo predicts: "Birmingham are doing well at the minute. It is a tough one for Brentford as the hosts are on a fine run." 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Derby are fantastic at home and not so good away, so they will be delighted to be back at Pride Park on Saturday! Huddersfield are lacking consistency, which is why they are still languishing near the relegation zone. Home win.

Prutton predicts: 3-1 (16/1 with Sky Bet)

Thommo predicts: "Huddersfield are so hit-and-miss, showing little consistency which has made up the story of their campaign. Derby should be looking at this to get back on track." 3-0 (18/1 with Sky Bet)

Fulham would have been frustrated to draw at Millwall in midweek, but it could have been a lot worse. Barnsley won this reverse fixture on the opening day, but haven't had too much joy since. I can't see them getting anything at Craven Cottage.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Thommo predicts: "It will be a comfortable win. I also think they will score a fair amount in this one against a struggling Barnsley side." 3-0 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Marcelo Bielsa said he will stick with Kiko Casilla in goal, even though his confidence looks so low and he could probably do with being taken out of the firing line. Bristol City got a good win against Derby in midweek, and would snap your hand off for a draw at Elland Road.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

Thommo predicts: "I am expecting Leeds to kick on. They will be feeling good after the Brentford game." 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Middlesbrough haven't won in a while, but they aren't losing too many at the minute either. This is a chance to get back to winning ways against a Luton side who won in midweek but have a dreadful away record. I have a feeling they could nick a draw here, though.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Thommo predicts: "I still think there is something about Middlesbrough. I feel that Jonathan Woodgate is slowly turning them into a decent team. With the home advantage, it will be too tough for Luton." 1-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Preston are proving a few wrong by getting on a good run again and getting back into the thick of the relegation battle. Millwall have had a tough run of games, and it doesn't get much trickier than a trip to Deepdale. It will be a battle, but Preston will prevail.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Thommo predicts: "I think Preston are playing superbly at the minute. They would give anyone a game the way they have been performing." 2-0 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Prutton's other Championship predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick-off)

Cardiff vs Wigan: 1-0 (13/2)

Charlton vs Blackburn: 1-1 (5/1)

QPR vs Stoke: 1-0 (17/2)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Reading: 0-1 (9/1)