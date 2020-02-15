Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Leeds United vs Bristol City.

Sky Bet Championship.

Leeds United 1

  • L Ayling (16th minute)

Bristol City 0

    Substitution, Bristol City. Kasey Palmer replaces Niclas Eliasson.

    Foul by Jack Harrison (Leeds United).

    Han-Noah Massengo (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Daniel Bentley.

    Attempt saved. Hélder Costa (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Liam Cooper.

    Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Niclas Eliasson (Bristol City).

    Attempt saved. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

    Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City).

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Nathan Baker.

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Han-Noah Massengo.

    Foul by Mateusz Klich (Leeds United).

    Han-Noah Massengo (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Mateusz Klich (Leeds United).

    Jay Dasilva (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Substitution, Bristol City. Famara Diédhiou replaces Jamie Paterson.

    Luke Ayling (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    Foul by Han-Noah Massengo (Bristol City).

    Attempt blocked. Luke Ayling (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mateusz Klich.

    Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    Foul by Stuart Dallas (Leeds United).

    Niclas Eliasson (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Foul by Pablo Hernández (Leeds United).

    Han-Noah Massengo (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    Attempt missed. Markus Henriksen (Bristol City) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high. Assisted by Nathan Baker.

    Foul by Liam Cooper (Leeds United).

    Nahki Wells (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City).

    Second Half begins Leeds United 1, Bristol City 0.

    First Half ends, Leeds United 1, Bristol City 0.

    Foul by Luke Ayling (Leeds United).

    Jamie Paterson (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    Luke Ayling (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Jamie Paterson (Bristol City).

    Attempt saved. Jamie Paterson (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jay Dasilva with a cross.

    Foul by Mateusz Klich (Leeds United).

    Niclas Eliasson (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Ashley Williams.

    Foul by Pablo Hernández (Leeds United).

    Markus Henriksen (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Niclas Eliasson (Bristol City).

    Substitution, Bristol City. Callum O'Dowda replaces Andreas Weimann because of an injury.

    Attempt saved. Hélder Costa (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pablo Hernández.

    Attempt saved. Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke Ayling with a cross.

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Han-Noah Massengo.

    Attempt missed. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pablo Hernández.

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Markus Henriksen.

    Offside, Leeds United. Stuart Dallas tries a through ball, but Patrick Bamford is caught offside.

    Attempt blocked. Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

    Attempt saved. Hélder Costa (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

    Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    Foul by Niclas Eliasson (Bristol City).

    Offside, Bristol City. Daniel Bentley tries a through ball, but Andreas Weimann is caught offside.

    Goal! Leeds United 1, Bristol City 0. Luke Ayling (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mateusz Klich.

    Attempt missed. Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

    Attempt blocked. Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Harrison.

    Attempt missed. Luke Ayling (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mateusz Klich.

    Attempt blocked. Luke Ayling (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

    Hélder Costa (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    Foul by Nathan Baker (Bristol City).

    Foul by Mateusz Klich (Leeds United).

    Jamie Paterson (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Foul by Patrick Bamford (Leeds United).

    Andreas Weimann (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Markus Henriksen.

    Attempt missed. Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pablo Hernández following a corner.

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Jay Dasilva.

    Liam Cooper (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Nahki Wells (Bristol City).

    Attempt missed. Liam Cooper (Leeds United) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Kalvin Phillips with a cross following a corner.

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Jay Dasilva.

    Attempt blocked. Hélder Costa (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kalvin Phillips.

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Markus Henriksen.

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

