David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Huddersfield vs Nottingham Forest, Friday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

It has been a tough start for Huddersfield against two sides they wouldn't be expected to beat, but there is already a slight worry about where the goals are going to come from for Carlos Corberan's side this season.

Nottingham Forest have also had a really poor start, and Sabri Lamouchi needs a result. Something has to give on Friday night, and I think Forest could get up and running.

Watford vs Luton, Saturday 12.30pm

Luton boss Nathan Jones has steered his side to two wins from two in the Championship

It really is a shame there will be no fans in for this one! There are few more special things in football than two big rivals meeting for the first time in years. 14 in fact, since the pair last met.

Watford will be happy enough with the start they have made, particularly when you consider the fact their squad is still a little in flux and they have (another) new manager in. Luton will be delighted! Two wins from two in the Championship so far, and they pushed Manchester United almost all the way in the cup in midweek. I think they could spring a surprise on Saturday.

Wycombe vs Swansea, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

It could be a long old season for Wycombe. It is still early days but losing at home to another promoted side then getting an absolute rollicking at Blackburn doesn't bode well at all.

Swansea have enjoyed a very solid start, although they have scored just once so far. They will fancy another win here, but Wycombe will be a different proposition at home. I'll back them to get something.

Barnsley vs Coventry, Saturday 3pm

No wins and no goals yet for Barnsley in the Championship, and they were also given a right thumping at Chelsea in midweek. Too many mistakes at the back is costing them again, and so far they have failed to build on their incredible surge to survival last season.

Coventry, meanwhile, will have been delighted to get off the mark with a win against QPR last Friday night. This is a great opportunity for them to build on that. Away win!

Derby vs Blackburn, Saturday 3pm

It's not been a great start for Derby. Not a point on the board yet in the league and their only win so far came on penalties against Barrow in the Carabao Cup.

Blackburn, meanwhile, ran riot against Wycombe last week and Adam Armstrong looks to have really settled into a No 9 role for them. He will score plenty of goals this season, and could fire them to another win at Pride Park.

Millwall vs Brentford, Saturday 3pm

Millwall have made a good start under Gary Rowett this season, drawing at home with Stoke before nicking a win at Rotherham. It will be rare that they blow teams away, but you expect them to be there or thereabouts in the top half again.

Brentford got an important win against Huddersfield last week. They are still favourites for promotion, and this type of game is a real test of their credentials. I do, however, fancy Millwall to get a draw from this one.

