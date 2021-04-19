David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship in the midweek round of fixtures? Find out here...

Brentford vs Cardiff, Tuesday 6pm - Live on Sky Sports Arena

Had Brentford found a way past Millwall on Saturday, Watford's defeat to Luton meant that the heat of the automatic promotion race would have increased just that little bit more. They didn't, though, and a stalemate meant it was five draws from the last six for Thomas Frank's men.

There is still a mathematical chance that Cardiff could reach the play-offs for a second season running, but that will likely be extinguished by other results on Tuesday and they have hit a rocky patch of form recently anyway. I'll back the Bees.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Norwich vs Watford, Tuesday 6pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

The defeat to Bournemouth last time out no doubt put a dampener on Norwich's weekend, but an air of disappointment was quickly forgotten about as they celebrated promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. They have been superb this season and it's no less than they deserve.

It is now only Watford who can pip them to the title. Xisco tasted defeat for just the fourth time since replacing Vladimir Ivic when Luton edged the local derby at Kenilworth Road and I wonder how that will affect them with Swansea and Brentford still in touch. Norwich, however, only need a win to lift the trophy and I think they will get it here.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Preston vs Derby, Tuesday 7pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

That magical 50-point total generally accepted as the threshold for survival in the Championship is just a point away for Preston now and you would expect that it won't be too long before they get there. Interim head coach Frankie McAvoy has picked up five points from his four games in charge since replacing Alex Neil during the March international break.

Things are looking bleaker for Derby, however. A reasonably positive start to the year saw Wayne Rooney's men begin to distance themselves from the battle against the drop, but one win from the last 10 has left them just four points above Rotherham in the final spot in the bottom three, who have two games in hand. This could be another difficult evening for the Rams. Home win.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Rotherham vs Middlesbrough, Wednesday 6pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Last week's fixture pile-up understandably proved to be a challenge for Rotherham. Playing four games in the space of eight days will have taken its toll but Paul Warne will have been disappointed to have only taken four points, particularly given his side only lost the latter two games by a single goal.

There's not an awful lot left for Middlesbrough to play for in the closing weeks, but they will still be chasing a win for the first time since March 16 in order to cement a top half finish. Score draw, for me.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Huddersfield vs Barnsley, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Without stating the obvious, had they not collected that 2-0 win over Forest at the weekend, Huddersfield would be right in the middle of the relegation mire. Don't get me wrong, they aren't out of trouble yet, but there's now a healthy gap between the Terriers and the bottom three, which will provide a timely confidence boost.

Defeat to Coventry on Sunday will give Barnsley a reminder that a play-off spot is not yet secure. Closest rivals Reading haven't been in the best form for more than a month now but only trail them by four points so a win in the Yorkshire derby here would be massive.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Luton vs Reading, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Like Middlesbrough, with promotion and relegation ruled out, Luton's main focus is now on finishing in the top half of the table. They are in with a good chance, too, with a game in hand and having won six of the last 10, including that shock 1-0 win over rivals Watford.

As I mentioned, Reading are still in with a chance of a top six finish and, at the moment, it looks like a straight shootout between them and Barnsley, albeit that the Royals are in a slightly worse position. Veljko Paunovic will be desperate to finish the season with a flourish to give his side the best chance of sneaking back in at the 11th hour. I'm not sure they'll have enough here, though.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions

Sheffield Wednesday vs Blackburn (Tues 7pm): 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Swansea vs QPR (Tues 7pm): 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Millwall vs Bournemouth (Wed 6pm): 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Stoke vs Coventry (Wed 7pm): 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Wycombe vs Bristol City (Wed 7pm): 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Birmingham vs Nottingham Forest (Wed 7.45pm): 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)