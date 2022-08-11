David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...

Watford vs Burnley, Friday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

This should be a great way to start the weekend, as two of the teams relegated from the Premier League go head-to-head. Strangely enough, the pair both have four points from their opening two games, having both won the first 1-0 and drawn the second 1-1.

Watford were fortunate to come away with a draw against West Brom on Monday night, and in his post-match presser, Rob Edwards admitted they had been second-best, while Burnley had to fight back to hold Luton a few days earlier. Both teams are still finding their feet in the Championship, so I'm going for a draw here.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Cardiff vs Birmingham, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Cardiff caught the eye with that win over Norwich in the first game of the season, but were then beaten by Reading after taking an early lead and became one of 11 Championship teams dumped out of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, albeit with Steve Morison making changes. I have high hopes for them this term, but it may take a while for things to gel given how many players they brought in this summer.

I've been really encouraged with how John Eustace has started at Birmingham. They are, remarkably, one of only six teams yet to taste defeat in the league and have taken points from Luton and Huddersfield already. Saturday lunchtime fixtures are often closely-fought, so this could be another score draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Blackpool vs Swansea, Saturday 3pm

Blackpool didn't have a single shot on target in the weekend defeat to Stoke and were another team who exited the League Cup at the first stage on Tuesday, so it has not been the most positive few days at Bloomfield Road. That will not have been helped by the fact strikers Jake Beesley and Gary Madine are injured, either.

Swansea dominated the ball against Blackburn last time out in the league, but were left reeling from a pretty comprehensive 3-0 defeat. They were also dumped out in the first cup game of the season. You feel Russell Martin's men need to get that first win of the season on the board soon if they want to keep up with the early pace-setters. I'm not sure it will come here, though.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Huddersfield vs Stoke, Saturday 3pm

Huddersfield fans will have been somewhat concerned at starting a new season just three weeks after the departure of Carlos Corberan and, so far, their worst fears have come true, with the play-off hangover seemingly still in full effect. Danny Schofield's men have lost all three of their games in all competitions and he will be desperate to get his side out of this rut.

Stoke, meanwhile, lost their opening game against Millwall, but looked a lot better against Blackpool last weekend. Michael O'Neill is under pressure to deliver a promotion challenge this term and, though he won't be underestimating the Terriers whatsoever, he may see this as a chance to take advantage of their struggles.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Rotherham vs Reading, Saturday 3pm

Given Rotherham's trip to Coventry was postponed due to an "unsafe and unplayable" pitch at the CBS Arena last Sunday, they have had a few extra days training and will be raring to go for this one. The Millers took a point against Swansea on the opening day, despite having only less than 27 per cent possession, and I think we could see similar performances throughout the season, though perhaps not as extreme against less possession-focused opponents.

Reading have had a mixed start to the campaign and it will be interesting to see how they bounce back from a somewhat humbling Carabao Cup defeat to League Two side Stevenage this weekend. I have a feeling they might return south without anything for their troubles, here.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Wigan vs Bristol City, Saturday 3pm

Wigan seem to be missing a cutting edge at the moment, having scored just one goal in three games to date. Leam Richardson will be counting down the days until Charlie Wyke returns to action, following a cardiac arrest in November, and by the sounds of things, that moment might not be too far away.

On Saturday, for the second time in as many games, Bristol City took the lead in a game, only to end up on the losing side. Nigel Pearson was frustrated when he spoke to the media afterwards and admitted the Robins' defensive frailty is a problem that needs to be solved. I don't think they'll keep a clean sheet here, but they may collect a point.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick off unless stated)

Hull vs Norwich: 1-2

Luton vs Preston: 1-1

Millwall vs Coventry: 1-1

Sunderland vs QPR: 2-2

Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United (Sun, 2pm): 2-2

Blackburn vs West Brom (Sun, 3pm): 2-1