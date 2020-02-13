Disney characters used by UEFA to inspire girls to play football

UEFA is using Disney characters, such as Elastigirl from Incredibles 2, to help girls take up football

UEFA is hoping to help more young girls get active and play football via new, single-sex coaching sessions inspired by Disney films and characters.

The Playmakers scheme, which will initially launch in seven European countries including Scotland this spring before rolling out across the continent, aims to provide a pathway into playing sport for girls aged five to eight.

The first curriculum is a 10-week session inspired by Incredibles 2 characters Violet Parr and Elastigirl. It promises to "create an environment where imaginations can run wild as an iconic Disney story is told through movement and play".

The programme is part of UEFA's Time for Action strategy, which started last year and runs until 2024 with the stated intention of doubling female participation in football.

The first Playmakers sessions are due to start in Belgium next month.

UEFA's head of women's football Nadine Kessler said: "Our ultimate goal is to, first of all, to get them active and to learn different kinds of movement before the football comes in.

"But we would be very, very happy if the girls are that inspired and that in love with the game that they wish to continue their route.

"They will be able to do that through other Playmakers centres around them or the next club that is nearby. We will signpost them to all possible opportunities to ensure we provide them with a continued pathway."

0:44 Everton's Izzy Christiansen thinks it's crucial that more top quality coaches are brought into the women's game. Everton's Izzy Christiansen thinks it's crucial that more top quality coaches are brought into the women's game.

Global statistics identified by Leeds Beckett University show that 84 per cent of girls under the age of 17 are not meeting the World Health Organisation minimum activity guidelines, something which concerns Kessler.

"Every girl should have access to sport and be encouraged to do sport. We all understand how important it is," she said.

"I was born into a football-crazy family and I was turned onto it before I could even think. But not every family, and not every girl has that situation.

"Playmakers can attract girls who might not have had any contact with football at all, or might be generally not very active.

"So it's not only to provide a different pathway to girls who don't want to play mixed football but even to provide a pathway for girls who are not even interested in football yet."