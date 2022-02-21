WSL: Chelsea and Leicester lead nominations for WSL Player of the Month award

Chelsea and Leicester lead the nominations for the Women's Super League (WSL) Player of the Month award with two players each.

Jess Carter - Chelsea

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes has recently called for more England opportunities for full-back Jess Carter, who has repaid her faith by recording two clean sheets and an assist in February. Carter set up team-mate Guro Reiten with an excellent cross in the 1-0 win over Manchester City and the 24-year-old was arguably even more impressive in defence during the 0-0 draw with London rivals Arsenal.

Ann-Katrin Berger - Chelsea

Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger has been in fine form for Chelsea this month, helping her side keep two clean sheets with a host of saves. Her efforts have helped the Blues close the gap on league leaders Arsenal while her save of Jess Park's shot in Chelsea's 1-0 victory over Manchester City was crucial.

Ashleigh Plumptre - Leicester

Leicester centre-back Ashleigh Plumptre has been a key presence for the Foxes in February. Her performance against West Ham saw the side keep a clean sheet, while her early goal helped take Lydia Bedford's side above Everton in the league table. Plumptre was also impressive against Birmingham as Leicester ran out 2-1 winners.

Jemma Purfield - Leicester

Another immense defender for Leicester, a goal, assist and clean sheet capped off a notable month for Jemma Purfield. She scored the winning goal in the Foxes' 2-1 win against Birmingham in addition to registering an assist in a 3-0 victory over West Ham.

Alisha Lehmann - Aston Villa

Despite Aston Villa's mixed form this month, Alisha Lehmann has been a vital figure for her side. She scored a goal in Villa's 2-1 loss to West Ham as well as providing an assist in her side's 2-0 away victory at Everton. Lehmann's contributions have helped Villa move towards safety and the forward has been a consistent threat on the right wing this month.

Ashleigh Neville - Tottenham

Image: Tottenham Hotspur's Ashleigh Neville's (centre) contributions to her side have seen her nominated for this month's WSL Player of the Month award

Full-back Ashleigh Neville has been a difference-maker for Tottenham this month. She scored and provided an assist against Brighton as her side ran out 4-0 winners. Neville's influence continued against Birmingham as she scored again and proved to be the catalyst for Spurs' second goal of the game in the 2-0 win.

