Vivianne Miedema and Sam Kerr nominated as FA Women's Super League March awards shortlist announced

Vivianne Miedema and Sam Kerr are among the nominees for Player of the Month as the shortlists for the FA Women's Super League March awards are announced.

Their respective clubs are currently locked in a fascinating battle at the top of the table, with Chelsea recently leapfrogging Arsenal into top spot.

Chelsea have been on a March scoring spree, with Kerr leading the way. The striker has scored five goals in four WSL games while also leading the line superbly for a side that has found the back of the net 17 times this month.

Arsenal asked Miedema to play in a deeper role this month, and despite the position change, the Dutch star lost none of her attacking output. She was sublime in Arsenal's 4-0 win against Reading, recording a goal and an assist. The 25-year-old went on to score two goals while also registering two assists in just three games this month.

They are joined by Manchester City's Alex Greenwood, Maya Le Tissier from Brighton, Manchester United forward Alessia Russo and Kerr's Chelsea team-mate Guro Reiten.

Both Chelsea and Arsenal managers are nominated for the Manager of the Month accolade. Jonas Eidevall led his team to three important wins against Reading, Birmingham and Brighton. With goal difference a potentially deciding factor at the end of the season, maintaining their title challenge with high-scoring performances was crucial.

Meanwhile, Emma Hayes' team stole a march in the title chase with a 9-0 victory against Leicester City, meaning that Chelsea moved beyond Arsenal on points and goal difference this month. Chelsea also defeated West Ham, Aston Villa and Everton to ensure a perfect month, conceding only one goal.

They are joined by Man City manager Gareth Taylor, who has overseen a complete turnaround in his team's fortunes. He masterminded a perfect month with three wins, three clean sheets and seven goals, boosting their challenge for European qualification.

Two of the Player of the Month nominees - Reiten and Le Tissier - are nominated for Goal of the Month too. The Chelsea forward has been recognised for her first goal against Leicester, with team-mate Jessie Fleming also among the shortlist for her strike in the same game.

Le Tissier's goal against Aston Villa is also on the shortlist, with Katie Zelem, Pernille Harder, Dagny Brynjarsdottir, Laura Coombs and Claire Emslie rounding out the nominees.

Manager of the Month nominees in full

Jonas Eidevall - Arsenal

Emma Hayes - Chelsea

Gareth Taylor - Man City

Player of the Month nominees in full

Alex Greenwood - Man City

Sam Kerr - Chelsea

Maya Le Tissier - Brighton

Vivianne Miedema - Arsenal

Guro Reiten - Chelsea

Alessia Russo - Manchester United

Goal of the Month nominees in full

Maya Le Tissier - Aston Villa vs Brighton (March 5)

Katie Zelem - Man Utd vs Leicester (second goal; March 5)

Pernille Harder - West Ham vs Chelsea (first goal; March 10)

Dagny Brynjarsdottir - West Ham vs Chelsea (March 10)

Laura Coombs - Man City vs Everton (March 23)

Claire Emslie - Man Utd vs Everton (March 27)

Guro Reiten - Leicester vs Chelsea (first goal; March 27)

Jessie Fleming - Leicester vs Chelsea (March 27)