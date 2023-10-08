WSL round-up: Liverpool and Leicester make it two wins from two with Spurs and West Ham also earning victories

Leicester made it two wins from two to start the season as they hung on to beat Everton 1-0.

Lena Petermann got her second of the season by lofting the ball over Emily Ramsey in the 70th minute, before Everton had a potential equaliser chalked off late on when Emma Bissell was ruled offside.

Robert Vilahamn got his first win in charge of Tottenham as they saw off promoted Bristol City 3-1.

First-half goals from Olga Ahtinen, Martha Thomas and Eveliina Summanen put the hosts in control at Brisbane Road, with Amalie Thestrup pulling one back from the penalty spot after the break.

They were Tottenham's first points of the season after last week's defeat at Chelsea, while Bristol City remain without a point from their opening two games.

West Ham finally got one over Brighton as goals from Kirsty Smith and Riko Ueki secured a 2-0 win at Broadfield Stadium.

The Seagulls had won six in a row against the Hammers but were off their game as that run came to an end.

Liverpool beat Aston Villa 2-0 in the late game to join Leicester on six points and leave the visitors pointless after their opening two games of the season.

Marie-Therese Hobinger opened the scoring with a superb finish in the 21st minute, finding the top corner after Villa could only half-clear Ceri Holland's cross.

Emma Kovisto then showed why Liverpool are yet to concede this season, blocking Jordan Nobbs' shot off the line.

