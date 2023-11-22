Emma Hayes says her 'full focus' is on Chelsea and is undecided on USA international break trip

Emma Hayes has yet to decide whether she will travel to the United States to visit the US women's team's camp during December's international break - but insists her "full focus" is on Chelsea.

US Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker said this week he was hopeful the incoming head coach would join up with the USWNT during the forthcoming winter camp to meet players and staff, and interim head coach Twila Kilgore explained she and Hayes had "collaboratively" selected the roster.

Hayes will make a decision in the coming days on whether she attends in person, but failing that she will aim to virtually call into December's international camp.

The 47-year-old begins her role as USWNT head coach after the conclusion of the 2023/24 WSL campaign.

When asked how she is dividing her time between Chelsea and the USWNT, she said: "No, there is no split. My time is here with Chelsea.

"Since I've been appointed as the coach I've had conversations with people to establish that there are full-time people in post in the U.S. and I will be there in May. When the opportunity arises, I will have conversations with Twila. But my full focus is on Chelsea."

Asked if she would fly to the US for next month's matches, she continued: "I haven't decided yet. I am certainly focusing on the next couple of games and if not, then I will try and take a Zoom call where possible."

Kilgore said on Monday she and Hayes had discussed December's roster but Hayes clarified she had not been watching the US players' matches as a result of her commitments with Chelsea.

"No, I'm not watching them," she said. "I'm watching my own team. I'm watching our competition. That's the work of Twila and the full-time staff that are in place. I don't start working for US soccer until May."

The USWNT play two friendlies against China during December's international break, the first in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on December 2 and the second in Frisco, Texas on December 5.

Bright '50-50' for Paris FC encounter

Chelsea face Paris FC on Thursday in their second Champions League group game following last week's controversial 2-2 draw at Real Madrid.

Millie Bright was missing from training on the eve of the encounter and could miss out.

Hayes added: "Millie is 50-50 for [Thursday]. I've made it clear that having so many games in quick succession, we're managing our loading. We wanted to give her extra time but I think she's very much in doubt.

"Prior to the World Cup, she had surgery on her knee so preparations going into that wasn't ideal. She rushed herself back and she has gone quickly into the season with Chelsea after coming back. Perhaps she needed a little bit longer to recover."

Kerr: Hayes a great leader

Forward Sam Kerr admits she is in a slightly different position from the majority of the Chelsea squad when it comes to the transitional period that faces the club when Hayes departs.

"It's obviously sad as Emma is a great coach, a great leader and she's been here for so long. But that's football," said Kerr.

"I'm in a different position to a lot of the girls in the squad as I've had several coaches during my career so I don't want to say I'm used to it, but I am more than Millie [Bright] and some of the other players here.

"It's sad to see her go, but we wish her all the best."