Women's Super League talking points: Nikita Parris shows clinical side, Beth Mead rediscovers scoring form

Image: Nikita Parris has six goals in her last five games for Man Utd

After the summer departure of Alessia Russo, Manchester United manager Marc Skinner will be pleased to know that the solution to that problem was already in the club.

Nikita Parris' clinical second strike against Bristol City made it six goals in the last five games for the 29-year-old, who has already matched last season's WSL goal tally of four.

With Geyse and Melvine Malard still finding their feet in Manchester - and Rachel Williams best used as a 'super sub' option - having clinical wide players is key to Skinner's side scoring enough goals to keep up with the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal.

And after Parris was unfortunately culled from Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses squad, continuing this run of form could be key to the Man Utd winger getting back in the England frame in 2024.

Sam Blitz

Image: Beth Mead was on target for the first time since returning from a cruel knee injury

Beth Mead is back with a vengeance. She's been slowly reintroduced into the Arsenal XI - gaining only her second start of the WSL campaign against West Ham - but the phased return has allowed her to reintegrate at her own pace, and she's all the better for it.

The entire ground and Gunners bench erupted when the forward notched her first of the afternoon - a beautiful left-footed curler - 428 days on from her last WSL strike, before following it up with a well-taken second before half-time.

It's a fairytale ending to a wonderful week for the Gunners forward, who celebrated her first England recall with two lovely goals and three precious points as Arsenal kept pace with Chelsea at the top.

And the timing couldn't be better. Following next week's international interlude, Arsenal meet Chelsea at the Emirates and the significance of that contest cannot be overstated. These games are always huge, but this one feels major.

Of course it's not possible to predict the winner of the league before we've even reached the halfway mark, but that result will likely determine which way the scales tip ahead of the Christmas break.

You can be sure of one player who'll be up for the fight, and that's Beth Mead.

Laura Hunter

Image: Goalscorers Sam Kerr and Lauren James celebrate during Chelsea's rout of Leicester

Chelsea mean business. Emma Hayes wants to finish with a seventh WSL title and they will take some stopping.

Their formidable forward line has already plundered 28 goals in eight games in an unbeaten start to the season.

Lauren James is continuing to become the WSL's standout star while Sam Kerr is doing what Sam Kerr does. The return of Fran Kirby feels like a new signing. And they still have Guro Reiten to come back from injury.

There is a ruthlessness to Chelsea's approach which is all too familiar.

David Richardson

Image: Gemma Bonner celebrates after giving Liverpool the lead against Brighton

There was plenty to celebrate for Liverpool after their impressive 4-0 victory against Brighton at Prenton Park.

The feel-good atmosphere started before the game when Gemma Bonner was presented with a special shirt and plaque in a pre-match ceremony for becoming Liverpool women's record appearance maker by Ian Callaghan, the men's record holder.

It continued into the game as Bonner, who had her family watching on from the stands, opened the scoring to mark the occasion and set Liverpool on their way.

You could not stop the Liverpool smiles. Shanice van de Sanden celebrated her partner giving birth to their daughter last week with a goal to make it 2-0 before producing a rocking the baby celebration.

"It's been crazy, I'm so happy," Van de Sanden told LFCTV. "I can't wait to see my baby girl again. I fly back tonight and can't wait to hold her in my arms again. I can't be happier than today."

Ceri Holland and Sophie Roman Haug wrapped up a superb win as Liverpool moved to within one point of the Champions League places. Manager Matt Beard will be hoping to keep the positive momentum going.

Oliver Yew