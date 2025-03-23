Chelsea's squad depth comes in clutch as Arsenal, Man Utd pick up ruthless wins - WSL talking points

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Anton Toloui reviews Chelsea's win over Manchester City in the Women's Super League, which included a controversial disallowed goal by City's Jess Park

Chelsea's victory at Man City was a clear indicator of their immense squad depth.

Sonia Bompastor made six changes from midweek, handing WSL starts to usual substitutes like Aggie Beever-Jones, Mika Hamano and Oriane Jean-Francois.

The first half certainly showed in the changes. It was ponderous and pedestrian at times - words we don't often associate with Chelsea. A refereeing controversy and the width of a post kept them from being 3-0 down at the break.

But not for the first time this season, Bompastor needed a bombastic half-time team talk. It had the desired effect, with Beever-Jones - one of the players offered her chance to help the team - equalising after the break.

And as the second half continued, so did the ramping up of pressure, and the talent off the bench just kept coming. Keira Walsh, Mayra Ramirez and winning goalscorer Erin Cuthbert just to name three.

There was also a return from an ACL for Mia Fischel, and that's before we even remember Sam Kerr is yet to come back from the same injury.

Chelsea are getting the job done when they need to in the WSL, and squad rotation is helping to cope with a heavy fixture list. It's the mark of champions when everyone plays their part.

Now, that same mentality needs to be applied in Thursday's Man City finale as Chelsea look to overturn a 2-0 deficit in the Champions League. Each player will be needed once again.

Charlotte Marsh

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Women's Super League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United

While Chelsea have been a class apart this term, the battle for who will finish as runners-up to the champions-elect has been gripping in recent months.

Arsenal have won 10 of their last 11 matches - with the latest coming on Saturday, when they thumped Liverpool 4-0 and moved three points clear of their closest rivals.

But Man Utd matched the Gunners result on Sunday, when they beat Aston Villa by the same scoreline. The Villans are struggling, just one point above bottom club Crystal Palace, and manager Natalia Arroyo admitted after the game they are low on confidence. Who can blame them?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Grace Clinton scored an amazing goal from 40-yards out after a controversial tackle on Jill Baijings in Manchester United's Women's Super League clash with Aston Villa

Even so, Marc Skinner's side took full advantage, with a 40-yard screamer from Grace Clinton the pick of the goals at Villa Park. Arsenal are seven better off than United in terms of goal difference, so matching them was important.

It's as you were with just five games left to play this season.

Dan Long

Kerolin has been in and out of the the Man City team since joining from North Carolina Courage in January and while she has impressed from the off, without a regular starting spot nailed down yet, the Brazil international has not had too many chances to make a substantial impact.

In four of her 11 appearances to date, she has played 15 minutes or less, but she has started the last two - both against Chelsea - and come away with a goal and an assist.

In Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg against the Blues, she set up Vivianne Miedema to score her second in a 2-0 win and, on Sunday, she capped a superb first-half performance with her first WSL goal.

She gave Niamh Charles nightmares when she got away twice on the right-hand side inside the first half-hour - and, when she did the same thing a third time, the Chelsea backline did not put a foot in, allowing her to coolly roll the opening goal into the bottom left corner.

The 25-year-old was a lot quieter after the break as the league leaders turned the screw and, ultimately came out on top, but she proved a tricky customer before the break and the Blues will have to be wary of her again in the crucial second leg of that European quarter-final on Thursday night.

Dan Long

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights from the Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Liverpool

Five is the buzzword - five games to go in the WSL and Arsenal moved five points behind Chelsea with their victory against Liverpool - before the Blues increased it to eight again on Sunday.

Unfortunately, it was not a 5-0 scoreline, but it could have been. The Gunners had the chances to completely rout the Reds, racking up 18 shots.

It was a departure from some out-of-sorts performances of recent weeks. The surge under Renee Slegers was not going to last, but the drop off had come at a damaging time - exiting the FA Cup to Liverpool two weeks ago, and losing the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid in midweek.

Arsenal needed a morale-boosting victory ahead of Wednesday's home tie, and that's exactly what they did.

The football was exactly the style Arsenal want and are known for - ball dominant, slick passing, excellent team moves and some nice goals. Liverpool never stood a chance when each player was operating at the top of their game, collectively and individually.

If they can replicate that in the coming days and weeks, not only will there be a chance of another European semi-final, but the pressure will ramp up on Chelsea.

Arsenal have a kind WSL run in too. Three of their last five games are against the current bottom three, with Brighton and Man Utd to finish off.

Slegers told Sky Sports that the Gunners would be there for any slips from Chelsea, but the first step to any title thoughts has to be their own consistency. Saturday's win was a positive first step.

Charlotte Marsh

Liverpool were dealt a harsh reality check on Saturday.

Four wins from four since Amber Whiteley was appointed as the interim boss was an impressive run of form, but there was a gulf in class at the Emirates.

Barring one or two surging runs from Cornelia Kapocs, the Reds were second-best throughout the entire fixture.

In the brief spells of relief they had from Arsenal's onslaught, Liverpool players were left isolated and consequentially lacked ideas coming forward.

The scoreline could even flatter the performance. It could have been much, much worse.

Caitlin Foord, who scored the first goal, outlined that Arsenal had a "point to prove" after a disappointing few weeks, which included a defeat to Liverpool in the FA Cup, and it seemed like they did that this evening.

Liverpool are not a bad team, but they are still some way off from competing with the very best of teams in the WSL.

Patrick Rowe

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Women's Super League match between Everton and Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace were hoping to build on a 3-1 win against relegation rivals Aston Villa last weekend, which may have lifted them off the bottom of the table.

And for the most part, Crystal Palace matched Everton. They had the better openings of the first half - late goal aside - and statistically overall, there was not a massive gulf in the numbers.

The Eagles were by no means overran, and a 3-0 defeat was perhaps harsh on them. But they were arguably outplayed by a team better adapted to the WSL.

While the attacking play was good - Clarissa Larisey a particular bright spot - it was the defending for all three goals was a clear sign that there is still a lot to learn. It's not surprising for a team who have conceded 43 times this season - the most in the WSL.

The attempts to clear off the line for the opener were confused and weak. Josie Green had no clue Sara Holmgaard was just behind her for the second, and Kelly Gago was wide open for a ball over the top. Defenders were out of position and couldn't stop her late third.

There were good moments in defence too - Lily Woodham did well screening balls down the right channel in the first half - but Everton took advantage of those naïve moments to come away with the points.

Crystal Palace remain a point behind Aston Villa, and relegation is by no means a done deal. But the areas of improvement are clear if they are to survive the drop.

Charlotte Marsh