Sol Campbell deserves more than Macclesfield Town, says Paul Ince

Former Macclesfield Town boss Paul Ince thinks it is “sad” that Sol Campbell has had to start his managerial career at the Sky Bet League Two club.

Campbell, who captained both Arsenal and Tottenham during a 19-year playing career, was appointed at Moss Rose on Tuesday on an 18-month contract.

The Silkmen are bottom of the fourth tier and seven points from safety, having won just two of their 19 league games.

It is Campbell's first full-time coaching job and comes after he spent time working with the England U21 squad and their manager Aidy Boothroyd as part of the FA's 'In Pursuit of Progress' initiative, which offers black, Asian and minority ethic (BAME) coaches experience working with England teams.

Ince, who also started his coaching career at Macclesfield in 2006 before working for Milton Keynes Dons and Blackburn, is hopeful that the former England defender can impress clubs higher up the football league ladder.

"It is a shame because when you look at what he has done in his football career, he is a legend," Ince said. "It is sad that someone like Sol has had to go to that level to get a job.

"When you look at the black managers that we have had, most of them have been very successful. It is not that we can't do the job but obviously some owners think we can't.

Campbell worked with England's U21 squad earlier this month

"It is going to be a tough job for Sol but you have got to get in somewhere. Hopefully he will do well and then move up the ladder.

"The most nervous thing is having to inspire a team to get them out of trouble. I would advise him to take someone with him that knows the league.

"The lads will be buzzing once they see Sol there. He has got a good football brain, who knows in years to come he might be managing Tottenham."