Sol Campbell appointed Macclesfield manager

Sky Bet League Two side Macclesfield have appointed Sol Campbell as their new manager on an 18-month contract.

It is the former Arsenal and England defender's first managerial job since his playing retirement in 2012 as he replaces Mark Yates, who was sacked in October.

Campbell has recently been working with the England U21 squad as part of the Football Association's 'In Pursuit of Progress' initiative, which offers BAME coaches experience working with England teams.

Campbell will begin his first job in football management at Moss Rose

The 44-year-old was previously linked with the managerial roles at Oxford United, Oldham and Grimsby.

Campbell enjoyed an illustrious playing career with Tottenham, Arsenal and Portsmouth winning two Premier League titles, three FA Cups and a League Cup.

He also represented England at three World Cups, winning 73 international caps.

Campbell was photographed entering Macclesfield's Moss Rose stadium on Tuesday, and the deal was confirmed in a club statement.

It read: "A born winner, Sol enjoyed a glittering twenty year career in the Premier League and commanded a place within the England defence for over 11 years.

To this day, Sol is regarded as one of the best English defenders of his generation and we are delighted to announce him as our new first-team manager."

Campbell will be presented to the media in a press conference at 3:30pm on Thursday.

Macclesfield, who won the National League last season, are bottom of League Two with just 10 points from 19 matches and are seven points from safety.

The Silkmen face a trip to St James Park on Tuesday night to take on Exeter City.