Sol Campbell gives Macclesfield squad 'clean slate' ahead of managerial debut

Sol Campbell says he has given the Macclesfield squad a "clean slate" as he prepares for his game in management.

The former England international was appointed as the new boss of the Silkmen last week and will take charge for the first time against Newcastle U21s in the Checkatrade trophy on Tuesday.

Campbell saw his new side, sitting bottom of the League 2 table, earn a valuable victory against Exeter from the crowd last Tuesday and will aim to maintain the positivity within the camp.

"For me it is about getting their confidence up, having a clear and concise way of playing," Campbell told Sky Sports News.

"Also to give everyone a chance - that was one of the main things I said in the meeting.

"Clean slate and everyone can start again. That's the best way I think to conduct it or at least start to conduct my way around the club."

Sol Campbell's first game in charge will see him visit St James. Park in the Checkatrade Trophy

Campbell believes Tuesday's match against former club Newcastle at St James' Park will provide a good opportunity to see his squad progress in a cup competition after the club were knocked out of the FA Cup in the first round.

"I am looking forward to it. Some of the players have not played, some of them are just coming back from [injury]. It's a nice mixture and it's a good thing for me to see what I have got.

"I am sure the guys will play to their maximum and do Macclesfield Town proud."

