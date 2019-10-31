Macclesfield players take legal advice over unpaid wages

Macclesfield players have not been paid for the second time this season

Macclesfield players are seeking legal advice and looking to cancel their playing contracts after the club have, once again, failed to pay their salaries.

It's the tenth time wages have not been paid on time and the second time this season and players have also complained to the EFL.

A players spokesman has told Sky Sports News: "We have not been paid again and after contacting the EFL we once again feel extremely let down by them after they promised they'd look into it in more detail and didn't realise how serious the matter was.

"It is clear however that they've done neither as an email sent to them 15 days ago has had no response whatsoever.

"The players are now regretfully left with no alternative but to seek legal advice on how to cancel their contracts and find new clubs."

The club appeared in court earlier this month faced with a winding up petition. It was the second time this year after an HMRC petition hearing was adjourned in May over an unpaid sum reported to be £73,000.