Macclesfield players and staff will refuse to play if they are not paid by end of Friday

Players and staff at Macclesfield Town have written to owner Amar Alkadhi to tell him they will not play in Saturday's League Two game unless they are paid in full by 6pm on Friday.

Macclesfield are due to face Mansfield Town on Saturday at Moss Rose, but in a letter sent to Alkadhi on Friday morning on behalf of the squad and staff, the players have warned that with another month's salary due within two weeks' time there is "a real concern over this hardship continuing which is effecting everyone mentally as well emotionally".

The squad refused to train on Friday, with the club charged by the EFL with breaching rules relating to the non-payment of wages and will be referred to an independent disciplinary commission.

Cheshire Police have also confirmed that they are investigating reports of a "Financial nature" after claims were made regarding pension payments at the club.

The Silkmen's first-team players went on strike over unpaid wages before their FA Cup first-round tie with Kingstonian on Sunday as the club were forced to play six youth team players and five loanees, losing 4-0 to the non-league side.

Macclesfield's first-team players agreed to play against Shrewsbury in the Leasing.com Trophy on Wednesday while the EFL secured payment of wages for the period of July and September through solidarity and basic award payments.