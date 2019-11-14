Macclesfield: EFL charges club with misconduct for not paying players on time

They could now face a full range of sanctions from the Disciplinary Commission

Macclesfield have been charged with misconduct by the EFL and referred to a Disciplinary Commission for failing to pay their players on time.

The Sky Bet League Two side had been under investigation from the EFL in light of allegations made by both players and the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) in respect of non-payment of wages.

The PFA said it was in discussions with the EFL and requested they begin the process of implementing sanctions against Macclesfield - which they have now done - after failing to pay their players on the due date for the 10th time.

The Disciplinary Commission that Macclesfield have been referred to will also have the power to impose a full range of sanctions as set out in Regulation 92.

The Silkmen's first-team players went on strike over unpaid wages before their FA Cup first-round tie with Kingstonian on Sunday as the club were forced to play six youth team players and five loanees, losing 4-0 to the non-league side.

Macclesfield's first-team players agreed to play against Shrewsbury in the Leasing.com Trophy on Wednesday while the EFL secured payment of wages for the period of July and September through solidarity and basic award payments.

The EFL said in a statement on Thursday: "Macclesfield Town has been charged with misconduct under EFL Regulation 63.7 for non-payment of wages and referred to a Disciplinary Commission for failing to pay its players on the applicable payment due dates.

"The EFL recognises the impact the non-payment of wages has on the health and wellbeing of those involved and has been engaged in discussions with Macclesfield Town and the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) to try and find an appropriate solution.

"The Club was given until 4pm yesterday to provide a response to the EFL's request for information in this respect. As a result of the information provided, the EFL has notified the club of multiple charges related to failing to adhere to the terms of the contracts that are in operation.

"The Disciplinary Commission has the power to impose a full range of sanctions as set out in Regulation 92 if the Club is found to be in breach.

"As a result of the Club fulfilling its obligations in respect of playing last night's Leasing.com Trophy fixture, the EFL has released an immediate payment of £30,000 secured through participation in this season's competition to assist in the payment of wages to players and staff."