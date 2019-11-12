EFL investigating Macclesfield Town over non-payment of wages

Macclesfield have failed to pay its players on the due date for the 10th time

The EFL are investigating Macclesfield Town under EFL Regulation 63.7 in light of allegations made by both the players and the PFA in respect of non-payment of wages.

If matters cannot be resolved then the EFL Board has authorised the commencement of disciplinary proceedings and under such circumstances, the independent Disciplinary Commission will have the power to impose a full range of sanctions as set out in Regulation 92.

The PFA said it was in discussions with the EFL and requested they begin the process of implementing sanctions against Macclesfield, after they failed to pay its players on the due date for the 10th time.

The Silkmen's first-team players went on strike over unpaid wages before their FA Cup first-round tie with Kingstonian on Sunday.

Macclesfield boss Daryl McMahon handed senior debuts to six players in the FA Cup on Sunday

They were forced to play six youth team players and five loanees in that game as they suffered a 4-0 defeat to the non-League side who play in the seventh tier of English football.

The EFL has asked for and received assurances from the club that it can meet its obligations to field a team in accordance with EFL Trophy rules for Wednesday's fixture with Shrewsbury Town.

In the event they fail to comply then they will forfeit the tie and be expelled from the competition.