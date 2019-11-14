Police investigate 'financial matter' at Macclesfield Town

Macclesfield were charged by the EFL for allegedly breaching a regulation on non-payment of wages

Cheshire Police have confirmed they are investigating a report in relation to a financial matter and Macclesfield.

The investigation comes after a statement on behalf of Macclesfield players and staff alleged financial irregularities over pension contributions with the players saying, "This is a very serious matter which we look to act upon as a group immediately".

Macclesfield were forced to play six youth team players and five loanees in an FA Cup tie against Kingstonian

A statement from Cheshire Police on Thursday said: "At 12.20pm today police received a report in relation to a financial matter at Macclesfield Town Football Club.

"We will be reviewing the information provided to establish if any criminal offences have taken place. Where necessary we will refer information to the relevant agencies."

Macclesfield town were charged by the EFL on Thursday for allegedly breaching a regulation on non-payment of wages.

Sky Sports News understands local businessman Joe Sealey is expected to submit a "best and final" offer to buy the club from current owner Amar Alkadhi.