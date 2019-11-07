Macclesfield players and staff go on strike casting doubt over Kingstonian FA Cup clash

Macclesfield Town's players have gone on strike over unpaid wages, putting their FA Cup first-round tie with Kingstonian in doubt, Sky Sports News has learned.

The technical football staff and a number of other club employees have also joined the strike action because they have not yet been paid for last month.

It is the 10th time in the last year that the players' wages have been delayed - and Sky Sports News understands their patience has finally run out.

It is the tenth time in the last year that the players' wages have been delayed.

The Silkmen are scheduled to host Kingstonian at Moss Rose in a lunchtime kick-off on Sunday.

The English Football League (EFL) has been in talks with the Sky Bet League Two club for some time, attempting to resolve the relevant issues, however it appears the situation has escalated.

Sky Sports News reported earlier this week that the players were considering strike action and seeking legal advice, prepared to cancel their contracts and find new clubs.

The PFA (Professional Footballers' Association) has also requested the EFL begins implementing sanctions against the Cheshire club, after October wages failed to arrive in the players' accounts.