Macclesfield players consider strike action over unpaid wages

Macclesfield preserved their League Two status last season

Macclesfield Town players are considering going on strike over unpaid salaries, Sky Sports News understands.

The playing squad at the League Two side have been seeking legal advice in order to cancel their contracts in a bid to find new clubs.

Macclesfield players complained to the English Football League (EFL) last week, with this already the 10th occasion wages have not been paid on time and the second time this season.

The Professional Footballers' Association said last week it was in discussions with the EFL and had requested they begin the process of implementing sanctions against Macclesfield.

1:39 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two game between Carlisle and Macclesfield Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two game between Carlisle and Macclesfield

A players spokesman told Sky Sports News last week: "We have not been paid again and after contacting the EFL we once again feel extremely let down by them after they promised they'd look into it in more detail and didn't realise how serious the matter was.

"It is clear however that they've done neither as an email sent to them 15 days ago has had no response whatsoever.

The players are now regretfully left with no alternative but to seek legal advice on how to cancel their contracts and find new clubs".

Last month, a winding-up petition was adjourned again as Macclesfield bosses suggested Brexit is hampering their ability to clear the club's debts.

Earlier this year, another judge heard that the club owed the taxman about £70,000.

Macclesfield maintained their league status last season under Sol Campbell before he resigned from his position in August, and then took charge at Southend last month.