Macclesfield Town: PFA requests EFL implements sanctions against League Two club over pay dispute

Macclesfield's players are seeking legal advice after they were not paid on time on the 10th consecutive occasion

The PFA (Professional Footballers' Association) says it is in discussions with the EFL (English Football League) and has requested they begin the process of implementing sanctions against Macclesfield Town, after the club failed to pay its players on the due date for the 10th time.

Macclesfield's players are seeking legal advice and looking to cancel their playing contracts after the club failed to pay their salaries again.

The 10th due date was the second time the club's players had complained to the EFL about the ongoing issue.

The players' union has told Sky Sports News: "We have been contacted by Macclesfield Town players and subsequently spoken with the EFL to look at what sanctions can be implemented against the club.

"In the meantime, the PFA is also exploring alternative ways of providing financial assistance to the players".

The EFL has told Sky Sports News it has been engaged in discussions with Macclesfield Town and the PFA regarding non-payment of wages.

The organisation says the club's obligations in this respect are clear, and while they understand there has been some technical challenges to overcome, it is understood these are in the process of being resolved.

The EFL says it remains concerned the matter is still outstanding and recognises the impact the ongoing impasse is having on the health and wellbeing of those involved.

The league say discussions will continue as a matter of urgency to ensure an appropriate resolution is found.