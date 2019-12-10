Macclesfield Town: Businessman Joe Sealy agrees deal in principle to buy League Two club

Businessman Joe Sealy has a deal in principle to buy troubled club Macclesfield Town.

The Sky Bet League Two club had a winding-up order adjourned earlier this month with former manager Sol Campbell and HMRC owed outstanding money.

Macclesfield players went on strike last week which led to the cancellation of their league match against Crewe Alexandra on Saturday.

However, it appears Sealey is going through the proof of funds process and hopes a deal can be completed in a matter of weeks.

More to follow...