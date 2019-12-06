Macclesfield vs Crewe game postponed as Town players refuse to play

Macclesfield have been found guilty of misconduct by the EFL after their game with Crewe was postponed

Macclesfield Town's Sky Bet League Two game with Crewe on Saturday has been postponed after the club's players refused to play in protest over unpaid wages.

Sky Sports News understands Macclesfield players told owner Amar Alkadhi earlier this week they would not play on Saturday if the wages remained unpaid at 6pm on Monday evening.

The club's players also followed through on a similar threat in November, after a previous instance of them failing to be paid on time, which saw them field youth team players in their 4-0 defeat to Kingstonian in the first round of the FA Cup.

Macclesfield have now been warned they face further disciplinary measures, having been charged last month with misconduct by the EFL over their failure to pay players.

The EFL met with the Silkmen's players on Friday but despite that intervention, this weekend's game will not go ahead as planned.

"Macclesfield Town has informed the EFL that they will not be in a position to fulfil Saturday's League Two fixture against Crewe Alexandra," read an EFL statement.

"As a result of this formal notification, the League has been forced to suspend the game and under EFL Regulations, the Club is now deemed to be guilty of misconduct and will be referred to an Independent Disciplinary Commission. The EFL will now consider the matter of determining when the fixture will be played.

"The EFL had met members of playing staff at Macclesfield Town alongside representatives of the PFA earlier on Friday and during that constructive meeting it was made clear that the health and wellbeing of both the players and staff had been adversely affected by the ongoing late payment of wages and, as a result, would be unable to focus on on-the-pitch matters.

"The EFL has considerable sympathy with the difficulties faced by all those affected at the club and is continuing to offer appropriate support to players via the PFA and to staff through our partnership with mental health charity Mind.

"At the meeting the EFL also outlined its position, the options available in respect of taking action and stressed the responsibility it has in ensuring the competitions are governed correctly.

"In addition to the existing and potential future regulatory action being taken, the EFL will continue to work on assisting in attempting to secure an appropriate resolution to the overall challenge facing the Club. It has been utilising central payments to ensure players and staff were paid whilst the owner has looked to find a sustainable longer term solution to the ongoing issues.

"It does remain the obligation of the Club to find a way to deliver on the commitments it has made to its players, staff and other stakeholders, including the EFL and its member Clubs.

"Last month Macclesfield Town was charged with misconduct under EFL Regulation 63.7 and referred to a Disciplinary Commission for failing to pay its players on the applicable payment due dates, with a hearing to be held later this month."

In response to the postponement, Macclesfield issued a statement of their own, urging fans to continue with their "incredible support going forward".

"Despite the obvious disappointment which we all feel today, the players and staff all hope that we can rely on your incredible support going forward," it read.

"As has been widely documented, we need this now more than ever and appreciate it more than you will ever know.

"A new date will be advised in due course."